Polish Tourism Organisation Presents Four Cities

The Polish Tourism Organisation came to Dublin to present the outstanding virtues of Gdansk, Lodz, Krakow, and Warsaw. Food by award-winning TV chef Damian Wawrzyniak was one of the highlights of the evening with great tastes and typical Eastern European cuisine from all four cities on the menu for all to enjoy.

Iwona Bialobrzycka, Director, Polish Tourist Organisation in London, led the presentations, ably assisted by Lukasz Wysocki from Gdansk Tourism, Amma Mokrosinska from Lodz Tourism, Frank Marr, AM+A Marketing & Media Relations looked after Krakow Tourism, and Powel Rozen, Warsaw Convention Bureau. The presentations were interesting and informative and gave a great overview of Poland as a special place to visit for leisure and business. They are four modern cities that offer top-class hotels, meeting and convention facilities along with history, culture and cuisine.

Two prizes were on offer in a prize draw on the night and Sean McCarthy, HRG, won a weekend stay in Warsaw, while Ignacije Busch, Concorde Travel, won two nights in the Hotel Novotel, Warsaw Airport.