The Polls Have It: Your Opinions Are In

We need the vaccine to start travelling, cruises are (kind of) safe and we won’t be going anywhere until at least the third quarter of 2021: the poll results are in.

Our first poll of the year asked what it would take for you to be confident enough to travel. (Isn’t that the question we all want answers to?). Nearly half (46 per cent) said the vaccine; 26 per cent would be happy with a government green light and a good mask, while 13 per cent would travel with a negative Covid test. The same percentage again said they wouldn’t be comfortable travelling until Covid was fully eradicated.

Our next poll asked what you thought about the prospect of a cruise: 40 per cent said they were safe, 40 per cent said they weren’t, with the rest saying they didn’t know. But what a difference a month can make – this poll was taken before the cruise companies started announcing details of their vaccine requirements, so we wonder if the results would be the same if we were to run the poll again?

We then asked the million euro question: when do you think customers will travel again. Just over a third of you (34 per cent) said the third quarter of 2021, while another 34 per cent said it wouldn’t happen until 2022. Twenty-three per cent thought customers would start travelling in the fourth quarter of 2021, while a very optimistic 9 per cent thought it would happen soon – in the second quarter of this year.

Our current poll is all about ski – are your clients booking ski holidays for 2021/22 – please let us know here. Your opinion is very important to us!