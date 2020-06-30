The Travel Corporation Announces a Dedicated Wellbeing Director on Every Guided Holiday

The Travel Corporation (TTC) has announced an industry first with a new innovative initiative, adding to its comprehensive, new wellbeing and hygiene measures for every guest and team member. Fully appreciating clients’ understandable concerns in this new post COVID-19 world of travelling, TTC is investing in a newly conceived, dedicated Wellbeing Director (WD) position who will be present on every Trafalgar, Insight Vacations and Luxury Gold guided holiday (excluding Australia and New Zealand).

TTC has already been an industry leader in establishing enhanced hygiene measures and physical distancing standards. The innovative company has been collaborating closely with the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) to help guide and co-create its “Safe Travels and Seamless Traveller Journey” global protocols . TTC announced its stringent on-the-road protocols earlier this year, which align with relevant, existing government authorities regulations and the World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines. These protocols will evolve and be adapted as further government regulations are implemented.

The addition of a dedicated Wellbeing Director on every trip (excluding Australia and New Zealand) will help ensure adherence to all standards and that guests can remain up-to-date with the latest guidelines and recommendations. Working alongside an expert Travel Director and professionally trained Driver, who will also be aligned with all new protocols, travellers will have the added reassurance and confidence to explore amazing destinations again. The WD’s will be with clients from the first day and throughout their entire journey to ensure all hygiene and physical distancing measures are implemented every step of the way.

“As we shift to this new normal and as part of TTC’s commitment to provide each guest a greater sense of comfort and care when they travel with us, we have added the support of a specially trained Wellbeing Director on every guided holiday,” said Brett Tollman, Chief Executive of The Travel Corporation. “During our first 100th anniversary, the inception of our Wellbeing Directors is a reflection of our family legacy and company ethos, “Driven by Service” and is an initiative that came directly from our Chairman. We remain passionately dedicated to providing our valued guests peace of mind with our unrelenting efforts to create a relaxing, enjoyable and nurturing journey,” he concluded.

TTC’s Wellbeing Directors are expertly trained in these three key areas:

Always On Personal Support and Assistance

The Wellbeing Director will be available to guests for any questions or concerns relating to wellbeing measures and will provide personal support with luggage management, ensuring all handles are sanitised during loading and unloading with guests’ belongings. They will also be able to provide guests with information on the latest international and destination developments as well as the best wellbeing travel tips.

Supplier Engagement and Compliance

The Wellbeing Director will be responsible for the Quality Assurance of all hotels, venues and suppliers during each journey. They will be responsible for all supplier quality checks to ensure that all travel partners meet the established criteria of TTC, WTTC and WHO wellbeing protocol standards.

Daily Monitoring: Distancing and Hygiene Standards

The Wellbeing Director will supervise daily monitoring and wellness checks of all TTC guests, the Travel Director and Driver. They will work with the Driver to ensure daily sanitisation of the state-of-the art motor coach and ensure all hygiene, physical distancing and wellbeing regulations are adhered to each day.