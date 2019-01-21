The Travel Corporation Brief the Media

Sharon Jordan and her team of Brian Hynes and Marissa Beck welcomed special guest Donavan Elliot MD of the Travel Corporation to the late Christmas Press lunch at Dax restaurant on Upper Pembroke Street, Dublin. Lunch commenced with a Prosecco and Wine reception hosted by the TTC team,reports Ian Bloomfield.

Sharon Jordan welcomed the Press and thanked both trade and consumer publications for the great support that has been the trademark of relationships built up over many years.

Marissa Beck then gave an update on plans for 2019 with the introduction of U by Uniworld to the fleet causing great interest and excitement.