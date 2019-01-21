News

The Travel Corporation Brief the Media

The Travel Corporation Brief the Media

 

Sharon Jordan and her team of Brian Hynes and Marissa Beck welcomed special guest Donavan Elliot MD of the Travel Corporation to the late Christmas Press lunch at Dax restaurant on Upper Pembroke Street, Dublin. Lunch commenced with a Prosecco and Wine reception hosted by the TTC team,reports Ian Bloomfield.

Jenny Rafter,Aer Lingus and Sharon Jordan TTC.

Sharon Jordan welcomed the Press and thanked both trade and consumer publications for the great support that has been the trademark of relationships built up over many years. 

Marissa Beck then gave an update on plans for 2019 with the introduction of U by Uniworld to the fleet causing great interest and excitement. 

Marissa Beck updates the guests.

 

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

Related Items

More in News

Westjet Hosts the Trade at the Abbey

Ian BloomfieldJanuary 21, 2019
Read More

British Airways goes retro on a Boeing 747

Michael FloodJanuary 21, 2019
Read More

Emirates Introduces Entertainment Playlist Syncing Ahead of Travel

Neil SteedmanJanuary 21, 2019
Read More

WestJet Takes Delivery of First B787-9, Named After Founder Clive Beddoe

Neil SteedmanJanuary 21, 2019
Read More

Aer Lingus Unveils Brand Refresh with A330-300 in New Livery

Neil SteedmanJanuary 18, 2019
Read More

Irish Cruise Market Grew 8.8% in January-September Period – CLIA

Neil SteedmanJanuary 17, 2019
Read More

CAR Advises Trade on Aviation Licences in Event of No Deal Brexit

Neil SteedmanJanuary 17, 2019
Read More

Ryanair Holidays is “Discontinuing” Its Service

Neil SteedmanJanuary 17, 2019
Read More

Great Value Travel Deals – 17th January 2019

Neil SteedmanJanuary 17, 2019
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland