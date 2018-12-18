The Travel Corporation Brings the Christmas Spirit

Sharon Jordan, Country Manager Ireland, The Travel Corporation, was the hostess with the mostest for the TTC Christmas lunch at The Ivy on Dawson Street, Dublin. Also on hand and visiting from UK were Chris Townson, Managing Director, Uniworld and David Buddery, Insight Vacations.

Sharon Jordan, who welcomed trade to the event and thanked all for their great support in 2018, is looking forward to 2019 with the new U by Uniworld product for the younger and more adventurous clients. Sharon said that the outlook is looking very positive across all TTC brands.

Brian Hynes, National Sales Manager, TTC Ireland, gave the guests a product update for all the TTC brands and is confident that the offering for 2019 is exciting for the trade and keeps the standard at the premium level.

Chris Townson thanked the TTC Ireland team for the excellent job they are doing here in Ireland.

Awards for excellence were presented for each brand and the following were the winners:

Insight Vacations: Deirdre Sweeny, Sunway

Luxury Gold: Maura Fahy, Fahy Travel

Uniworld: Ciara Foley, Platinum Travel

U by Uniworld: George Barter, George Barter Travel