The Travel Corporation Christmas Awards Lunch

Sharon Jordan, Country Manager, The Travel Corporation, welcomed her colleague Rachel Coffey, Sales Director Europe, over from the UK to celebrate the festive season with the Irish trade and media. Brian Hynes, Shannon Stegall and Adam Goddard were on hand to make sure guests were well looked after, reports Ian Bloomfield. 

Sean Healy, Lee Travel, and Brian Hynes

The event took place at Shanahan’s on the Green in Dublin with a drinks reception followed by an excellent lunch and concluded with an awards ceremony. Award winners were:

Luxury Gold:  Trailfinders

Trafalgar:  Sunway

Costsaver:  American Holidays

Insight:  Trailfinders

Uniworld:  Killiney Travel

Trade:  Fahy Travel

Press:  Daragh Flynn

In 2020 The Travel Corporation will celebrate its 100th birthday and will also celebrate 10 years in the Irish market. A truly momentous achievement.

Dave Hayeems and Rob Byrne, Trailfinders

With a theme of ‘Making Travel Matter’ and contributing to climate control in a positive way by eliminating plastic and paper from their vessels, TTC looks forward to a cleaner, leaner environment across all its brands in 2020. It also plans to plant a tree for every ticket sold.

Michael Doorley, Shandon Travel; Jonh Cassidy, Cassidy Travel; and Niall McDonnell, Classic Collection Holidays

Maura Fahy, Fahy Travel; Mary Dalton, Sunway and Marie Grenham, Grenham Travel

Sharon Jordan, with Jenny Rafter, Aer Lingus and Mary Denton, Sunway.

 

 

 

 

