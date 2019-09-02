The Travel Corporation Introduces Two-Tier Reward System

The Travel Corporation has changed its customer loyalty programme across its portfolio to make it even easier for agents to reward and recognise their repeat guests with a simple two-tiered reward system.

Tier one recognises all past guests who have travelled between one and four times with any applicable TTC brand and offers them benefits such as priority access and up to 5% discount on particular dates and trips. It also offers an exclusive 5% off new release trips for a limited time, plus secret sales and special recognition while on trip.