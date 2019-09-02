News

The Travel Corporation Introduces Two-Tier Reward System

The Travel Corporation has changed its customer loyalty programme across its portfolio to make it even easier for agents to reward and recognise their repeat guests with a simple two-tiered reward system.

Tier one recognises all past guests who have travelled between one and four times with any applicable TTC brand and offers them benefits such as priority access and up to 5% discount on particular dates and trips. It also offers an exclusive 5% off new release trips for a limited time, plus secret sales and special recognition while on trip.

Tier two recognises all past guests who have travelled five times or more with any applicable TTC brand and offers them all tier one benefits, but is applicable to any trip, in any country at any time.

The loyalty programme is applicable to participating guided and cruise brands including Trafalgar, Costsaver, Insight Vacations, Luxury Gold, Uniworld, U River Cruises and Contiki, so guests are rewarded regardless of the brands they choose throughout their lifetime.

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

