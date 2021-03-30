News

The Travel Corporation Launches Dedicated Hub for Irish Agents

The Travel Corporation Launches Dedicated Hub for Irish Agents

The Travel Corporation Ireland has launched www.TTCAgentsIreland.com – a new trade website that houses all the information and assets Irish travel agents will need to get to know and sell its brands.

Fiona Foster, TTC

The website will act as a one-stop-shop for travel agents on all things related to luxury river cruise line Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection as well as the core touring brands of Trafalgar, Insight Vacations, Costsaver Tours and Luxury Gold.

On there, agents will find a host of sales and marketing resources that bring the brands to life, from videos and webinars to brochures, training modules and the Trafalgar podcast.

It also provides details on special deals when available, TTC’s custom groups offering, its industry-leading new Wellbeing Director innovation and its WTTC-endorsed sustainability strategy How We Tread Right, powered by TTC’s not-for-profit TreadRight Foundation, which is focused on ensuring travel has a positive impact across the three pillars of planet, people and wildlife.

Fiona Foster, Country Manager at TTC Ireland, said: “Our new website is specifically tailored to the Irish market and is designed to equip agents with all the information and tools they need to sell our varied touring and luxury river cruise brands. Knowledge is power, as they say, so I would encourage all our agent partners to take some time to see what’s on there and get to know what we offer, so that they are ready to go when the market fully opens up.

“Given the immersive and inclusive nature of our trips, there are fantastic opportunities to earn commission, and we hope this new resource will help support our partners to close the sale, from domestic holidays in the near term to epic bucket-list trips for 2022 and beyond.”

 

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

Related Items

More in News

Travel Tip Tuesday with Rachel McAnaspie!

Allie SheehanMarch 30, 2021
Read More

US, France, Germany and Italy Set for Ireland’s new Mandatory Hotel Quarantine List

Fionn DavenportMarch 30, 2021
Read More

Rapid Testing Safe Enough for Flying, Says IATA

Fionn DavenportMarch 30, 2021
Read More

Etihad Airways’ New Safety Video Showcases Louvre Abu Dhabi

Fionn DavenportMarch 30, 2021
Read More

Britain Will Vaccinate its Own People Before Helping Other Countries Like Ireland

Fionn DavenportMarch 30, 2021
Read More

Belfast International Airport Gets Health Accreditation

Fionn DavenportMarch 30, 2021
Read More

New York Launches Digital Health Pass

Fionn DavenportMarch 30, 2021
Read More

Emirates to Showcase New A380 on Fully Vaccinated Flight

Fionn DavenportMarch 30, 2021
Read More

Belfast City Airport to Open Covid Testing Facility

Fionn DavenportMarch 30, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn