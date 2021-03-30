The Travel Corporation Launches Dedicated Hub for Irish Agents

The Travel Corporation Ireland has launched www.TTCAgentsIreland.com – a new trade website that houses all the information and assets Irish travel agents will need to get to know and sell its brands.

The website will act as a one-stop-shop for travel agents on all things related to luxury river cruise line Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection as well as the core touring brands of Trafalgar, Insight Vacations, Costsaver Tours and Luxury Gold.

On there, agents will find a host of sales and marketing resources that bring the brands to life, from videos and webinars to brochures, training modules and the Trafalgar podcast.

It also provides details on special deals when available, TTC’s custom groups offering, its industry-leading new Wellbeing Director innovation and its WTTC-endorsed sustainability strategy How We Tread Right, powered by TTC’s not-for-profit TreadRight Foundation, which is focused on ensuring travel has a positive impact across the three pillars of planet, people and wildlife.

Fiona Foster, Country Manager at TTC Ireland, said: “Our new website is specifically tailored to the Irish market and is designed to equip agents with all the information and tools they need to sell our varied touring and luxury river cruise brands. Knowledge is power, as they say, so I would encourage all our agent partners to take some time to see what’s on there and get to know what we offer, so that they are ready to go when the market fully opens up.

“Given the immersive and inclusive nature of our trips, there are fantastic opportunities to earn commission, and we hope this new resource will help support our partners to close the sale, from domestic holidays in the near term to epic bucket-list trips for 2022 and beyond.”