The Travel Corporation Seeks Country Manager for One-Year Maternity Cover Contract

The Travel Corporation is to appoint a Country Manager on a one-year maternity cover contract beginning in February 2020.

Reporting to the Director of Sales and Marketing, UK and Europe, as a successful Country Manager, you would need to demonstrate strong communication, organisational and negotiation skills. You should be a motivated self-starter with the ability to work with little daily supervision and possess the ability to assemble and manage teams. Presentation, analytical and planning skills are also essential. It is always also vital to maintain a good image of the organisation while holding service at the heart of everything the company does.

Exceptional people management, customer service and leadership skills are crucial.

Brand Management and Protection in the marketplace – The Country Manager is responsible for nine sister brands to varying levels of engagement:

TTC – Brand protection, development and management with trade, consumer direct and press

Red Carnation Hotel Collection and Contiki – Purely press activity, Ireland and EU

Insight Vacations and Luxury Gold, Uniworld and U – full service management including all trade, consumer direct and press related activity in Ireland and the EU

Trafalgar and Costsaver – Sales, Marketing and Business Development Management with TTC’s General Sales Agent and wholesalers

People Management – Recruiting, training, development, mentoring, reviews and management of Team Ireland

Business Development – Undertaking tasks and processes to develop and implement growth opportunities within and for each brand within the organisation

Regional expertise – Country Managers must also possess a deep understanding of the local operating field and maintain strong trade contacts within the sector

Strategic planning – another key part of this role is using research to develop brand strategies and implement them to promote company products and services

General Sales Agent Management – Planning, working, developing and managing the General Sales Agent, who is a critical partner and key to business success

Office Management – Ensure that the office is in an appropriate working condition in line with local legislation. Ensure the team have the right tools to work at their full potential, including all IT related issues, office supplies and health and safety

Sales Targets – Ensure sales are tracking at the right speed and level to achieve targets

Relationship Management – The Country Manager must ensure that all key account relationships are managed to the highest standard and that service is at the heart of what TTC does. Relationships include trade partners and external brand association partners

Public Relations for all TTC brands – Public Relations is managed locally by the marketing executive. It is the Country Manger’s role to cultivate and manage press relationships, develop launch events for each brand, and ensure the attendance of relevant press and bloggers at each event, and attend external press related activities

Event Management – Develop ideas and execute a plan for launch events, national conferences, sales platforms, consumer nights, agent in-house events, consumer shows, trade shows, brand building activities, awards and partner evenings, and attend as appropriate

Development of Budget, Sales and Marketing Plans for individual brands – Each brand has its own budget, sales and marketing plan, which must be developed in line with targets and projected growth opportunities, all advertising and sales plans must be fluid and built so that they are subject to change in the event of volatile market conditions

Brochure and Advertising material production and sign off – All brochures and trade and consumer adverts must be proofed and signed off by the Country Manager to varying degrees of involvement

Website Management – Local and EU websites management falls under the Country Manager’s remit to varying degrees of involvement

Social and Online Management – Local and Social Online Management is overseen by the Country Manager

Reservations Cultivation and Training – Monthly phone and quarterly face-to-face meetings in order to work with the reservations team to ensure they understand the Irish market, including sales and marketing strategies

Incentive and Campaign Development – Idea generation for all agent and wholesaler sales campaigns including development and execution of the concept

Warehousing and Brochure Management – RTS Brochure management and distribution negotiation and planning

Contract Development – Development of key contracts in Ireland and the EU for sales partners, ensuring TTC provides excellent terms for excellent results

Local Associations and Laws – Ensure that the TTC is Licensed and bonded and insured and that it is affiliated with the appropriate local associations

Up-skilling and Training on all TTC brands and maintaining a working relationship across global regions – It is the responsibility of the Country Manager to ensure that they and their team are up-skilling on an ongoing basis, and that working relationships across the globe are established and maintained to the highest standard

Corporate Social Responsibility and office sustainability – Ensuring the team are on target to achieve maximum grading on CSR by arranging annual charity days etc, and that the team is aware of the TTC sustainability policy including the ‘no single use plastic’ and ‘clean desk policy’ and the overarching TTC Pledge.

Attending all functions and conferences, where appropriate.

National and international travel is required.

Evening and weekend work is required.

To apply online, go to: