The Travel Corporation Seeks Marketing & PR Executive

The Travel Corporation is looking to appoint a Marketing & PR Executive to provide maternity leave cover for Marissa Beck from April 2019 to January 2020. Applicants should apply to: sharon.jordan@ttc.com

This hands-on role would ideally suit a university graduate with a minimum of two years’ experience who is motivated, has initiative and capable of working to tight deadlines, both unsupervised and under pressure. The ideal candidate is a team player who is able to work within a close-knit team on a variety of different tasks at any given time.

Duties and Responsibilities 

*      Implementation of trade and consumer promotions, incentives, campaigns, advertising, events, brochure launches and online activity

*      Producing point of sale collateral

*      Producing press releases

*      Maintaining a comprehensive record of all marketing activity

*      Analysis of campaign results, booking reports, consumer feedback, data and market research including competitor analysis

*      Ensuring brand consistency across all activities, in line with worldwide guidelines

*      Content management and editing of all agent and consumer websites, as well as content production for partner websites

*      Production of e-newsletters and online communications using Mailchimp

*      Copy writing, image selection, advert design and production

*      Proof reading of brochures and collateral for accuracy and ensuring they are within brand guidelines

*      Production of collateral for joint agency and tourist office promotions

*      Liaising with the sales team to ensure they have collateral required

*      Attending trade and consumer functions and events

*      Co-ordinating joint trade campaigns

*      Co-ordinating tourist board campaigns

*      Organisation of press trips and launches

*      Building relationships with key members of online and offline press and bloggers

*      Supporting Country Manager

*      AOB

Required Skills and Person Specification

*          Communication and analytical skills

*      Accuracy with an eye for detail and excellent proof-reading skills

*      Exceptional organisation and time-management skills

*      Ability to work to tight deadlines, unsupervised and using own initiative

*      Dedicated, enthusiastic and driven

*      Approachable and motivational

*      Able to work within a small team and a real hands-on team player

*      Experience using Adobe InDesign is considered an asset

This challenging and rewarding position will be based in 27 Merrion Square, Dublin 2,   Monday – Friday 9.00am – 5.30pm.

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

