The Travel Corporation Seeks Marketing & PR Executive

The Travel Corporation is looking to appoint a Marketing & PR Executive to provide maternity leave cover for Marissa Beck from April 2019 to January 2020. Applicants should apply to: sharon.jordan@ttc.com

This hands-on role would ideally suit a university graduate with a minimum of two years’ experience who is motivated, has initiative and capable of working to tight deadlines, both unsupervised and under pressure. The ideal candidate is a team player who is able to work within a close-knit team on a variety of different tasks at any given time.

Duties and Responsibilities

* Implementation of trade and consumer promotions, incentives, campaigns, advertising, events, brochure launches and online activity

* Producing point of sale collateral

* Producing press releases

* Maintaining a comprehensive record of all marketing activity

* Analysis of campaign results, booking reports, consumer feedback, data and market research including competitor analysis

* Ensuring brand consistency across all activities, in line with worldwide guidelines

* Content management and editing of all agent and consumer websites, as well as content production for partner websites

* Production of e-newsletters and online communications using Mailchimp

* Copy writing, image selection, advert design and production

* Proof reading of brochures and collateral for accuracy and ensuring they are within brand guidelines

* Production of collateral for joint agency and tourist office promotions

* Liaising with the sales team to ensure they have collateral required

* Attending trade and consumer functions and events

* Co-ordinating joint trade campaigns

* Co-ordinating tourist board campaigns

* Organisation of press trips and launches

* Building relationships with key members of online and offline press and bloggers

* Supporting Country Manager

* AOB

Required Skills and Person Specification

* Communication and analytical skills

* Accuracy with an eye for detail and excellent proof-reading skills

* Exceptional organisation and time-management skills

* Ability to work to tight deadlines, unsupervised and using own initiative

* Dedicated, enthusiastic and driven

* Approachable and motivational

* Able to work within a small team and a real hands-on team player

* Experience using Adobe InDesign is considered an asset

This challenging and rewarding position will be based in 27 Merrion Square, Dublin 2, Monday – Friday 9.00am – 5.30pm.