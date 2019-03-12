The Travel Corporation Seeks Marketing & PR Executive

The Travel Corporation is looking to appoint a Marketing & PR Executive to provide maternity leave cover for Marissa Beck from April 2019 to January 2020. Applicants should apply to: sharon.jordan@ttc.com
This hands-on role would ideally suit a university graduate with a minimum of two years’ experience who is motivated, has initiative and capable of working to tight deadlines, both unsupervised and under pressure. The ideal candidate is a team player who is able to work within a close-knit team on a variety of different tasks at any given time.
Duties and Responsibilities
* Implementation of trade and consumer promotions, incentives, campaigns, advertising, events, brochure launches and online activity
* Producing point of sale collateral
* Producing press releases
* Maintaining a comprehensive record of all marketing activity
* Analysis of campaign results, booking reports, consumer feedback, data and market research including competitor analysis
* Ensuring brand consistency across all activities, in line with worldwide guidelines
* Content management and editing of all agent and consumer websites, as well as content production for partner websites
* Production of e-newsletters and online communications using Mailchimp
* Copy writing, image selection, advert design and production
* Proof reading of brochures and collateral for accuracy and ensuring they are within brand guidelines
* Production of collateral for joint agency and tourist office promotions
* Liaising with the sales team to ensure they have collateral required
* Attending trade and consumer functions and events
* Co-ordinating joint trade campaigns
* Co-ordinating tourist board campaigns
* Organisation of press trips and launches
* Building relationships with key members of online and offline press and bloggers
* Supporting Country Manager
* AOB
Required Skills and Person Specification
* Communication and analytical skills
* Accuracy with an eye for detail and excellent proof-reading skills
* Exceptional organisation and time-management skills
* Ability to work to tight deadlines, unsupervised and using own initiative
* Dedicated, enthusiastic and driven
* Approachable and motivational
* Able to work within a small team and a real hands-on team player
* Experience using Adobe InDesign is considered an asset
This challenging and rewarding position will be based in 27 Merrion Square, Dublin 2, Monday – Friday 9.00am – 5.30pm.
