News

The Travel Corporation Seeks Sales, Events and Social Media Executive

The Travel Corporation Seeks Sales, Events and Social Media Executive

The Travel Corporation is looking to appoint a full-time Sales, Events and Social Media Executive to be based in its Dublin office and reporting to the Country Manager, Sharon Jordan. To apply, email your CV and cover letter to: sharon.jordan@ttc.com.

This hands-on role would ideally suit a university graduate with a minimum two years of experience, who is motivated, has initiative, and is capable of working to tight deadlines, both unsupervised and under pressure. The ideal candidate is a team player who is able to work within a close-knit team on a variety of different tasks at any given time.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Designing eblasts, flyers for trade email marketing and publicity
  • Planning and organising events such as brochure launches, trade shows, appreciation evenings, dinners and familiarisation trips
  • Managing and updating social media platforms
  • Producing event invitations, menus and other items as required
  • Brand management
  • Custom group support and management
  • Working closely with the Marketing & PR Executive to price trips/cruises and flights for EDMs, Direct Mailers and Travel Agent advertisements
  • Maintaining and updating trade websites
  • Handling sales queries from clients and travel agents across Europe
  • Supporting the Country Manager, National Sales Manager, and Account Manager with internal sales
  • Working closely with the Reservations team across multiple brands to ensure direct and agent bookings
  • Managing company offers and incentives
  • Generating sales reports for internal and external use
  • Office management, including processing invoices, expense management, ordering office supplies, calendar management, and arranging and booking staff travel
  • AOB and supports as outlined by the Country Manager

Required Skills and Person Specification

  • Communication and analytical skills
  • Accuracy with an eye for detail
  • Exceptional organisation and time-management skills
  • Ability to work to tight deadlines, unsupervised and using own initiative
  • Dedicated, enthusiastic and driven
  • Approachable and motivational
  • Able to work within a small team and a real hands-on team player
  • Experience using Adobe InDesign is considered an asset
  • Experience using Salesforce is considered an asset

This challenging and rewarding position will be based in 27 Merrion Square, Dublin 2, Monday – Friday, 9.00am – 5.30pm. Evening and weekend, national and international travel will be required on occasion. Salary €24,000 – €26,000 DOE.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

Related Items

More in News

Selective Travel NI are off to Istanbul with Turkish Airlines

Michael FloodApril 9, 2019
Read More

Turkish Airlines is TCI Business Partner of the Year

Neil SteedmanApril 9, 2019
Read More

Harry is the New ‘Apprentice-Ship’ for Royal Carribbean

Michael FloodApril 9, 2019
Read More

Western Massachusetts Has Something Different to Offer

Ian BloomfieldApril 9, 2019
Read More

ITTN’s Great Value Travel Deals – 9th April 2019

Neil SteedmanApril 9, 2019
Read More

Emirates Mystery Callers Just Might Call on You

Michael FloodApril 9, 2019
Read More

CAR Issues New Travel Agent Licence

Neil SteedmanApril 9, 2019
Read More

Dublin Airport App Tracks 30,000+ Assets 

Neil SteedmanApril 9, 2019
Read More

World Travel and Tourism Council Launches Global Taskforce

Michael FloodApril 9, 2019
Read More

Copyright © 2019 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland