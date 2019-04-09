The Travel Corporation Seeks Sales, Events and Social Media Executive

The Travel Corporation is looking to appoint a full-time Sales, Events and Social Media Executive to be based in its Dublin office and reporting to the Country Manager, Sharon Jordan. To apply, email your CV and cover letter to: sharon.jordan@ttc.com.

This hands-on role would ideally suit a university graduate with a minimum two years of experience, who is motivated, has initiative, and is capable of working to tight deadlines, both unsupervised and under pressure. The ideal candidate is a team player who is able to work within a close-knit team on a variety of different tasks at any given time.

Duties and Responsibilities

Designing eblasts, flyers for trade email marketing and publicity

Planning and organising events such as brochure launches, trade shows, appreciation evenings, dinners and familiarisation trips

Managing and updating social media platforms

Producing event invitations, menus and other items as required

Brand management

Custom group support and management

Working closely with the Marketing & PR Executive to price trips/cruises and flights for EDMs, Direct Mailers and Travel Agent advertisements

Maintaining and updating trade websites

Handling sales queries from clients and travel agents across Europe

Supporting the Country Manager, National Sales Manager, and Account Manager with internal sales

Working closely with the Reservations team across multiple brands to ensure direct and agent bookings

Managing company offers and incentives

Generating sales reports for internal and external use

Office management, including processing invoices, expense management, ordering office supplies, calendar management, and arranging and booking staff travel

AOB and supports as outlined by the Country Manager

Required Skills and Person Specification

Communication and analytical skills

Accuracy with an eye for detail

Exceptional organisation and time-management skills

Ability to work to tight deadlines, unsupervised and using own initiative

Dedicated, enthusiastic and driven

Approachable and motivational

Able to work within a small team and a real hands-on team player

Experience using Adobe InDesign is considered an asset

Experience using Salesforce is considered an asset

This challenging and rewarding position will be based in 27 Merrion Square, Dublin 2, Monday – Friday, 9.00am – 5.30pm. Evening and weekend, national and international travel will be required on occasion. Salary €24,000 – €26,000 DOE.