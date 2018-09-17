Travel Department is Honoured in Beijing

At the Beijing Tourism Global Distribution Partnership Summit held in Beijing,Travel Department was presented with an award to honour its contribution towards tourism to Beijing over the past 14 years.

The award was accepted by Claire Doherty, Senior Product Manager, who was accompanied by Frank Wang, Sales Manager for Ireland, Hainan Airlines. Travel Department currently runs three different itineraries to China: Beijing, Xi’An and Shanghai; Beijing and the Great Wall; and Highlights of China including the Yangtze River.