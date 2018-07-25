The World Awaits ITTN+EMIRATES Travel Photographer of the Year Winner

This year Irish Travel Trade News is once again partnering with Emirates for our Travel Photographer of the Year competition – with an overall prize of tickets for two from Dublin to any destination on the Emirates worldwide network.

The competition is running for five months, from 1st June to 31st October 2018, and photos taken by Irish travel agency or tour operator staff, North or South, since 1st November 2017 are eligible.

Each month’s entries are being judged by Anita Thomas, Sales Manager Ireland, Emirates; Michael Flood, Editor, Irish Travel Trade News; and Neil Steedman, ITTN’s News & Features Editor. Each of the five monthly winners will receive a trophy and a voucher for €200.

In addition, a sixth finalist will be chosen from all the entries short-listed by those judges over the five months by a separate judging panel comprising Enda Corneille, Country Manager Ireland, Emirates; professional photographer Paul Sherwood; and Michael Flood, ITTN Editor. This winner will also receive a trophy and a €200 voucher.

The second panel of judges will also select an overall winner from the six finalists. The winner will be presented with tickets for two from Dublin to any destination on Emirates’ extensive worldwide network, which currently includes 144 destinations: 22 in Africa, 51 in Asia Pacific, 40 in Europe, 17 in the Americas, and 14 in the Middle East.

All six finalists of the 2018 ITTN+EMIRATES Travel Photographer of the Year will also be guests of Emirates at the 27th Irish Travel Trade Awards, when the overall winner will be announced.

Awards Gala Dinner

The Gala Dinner for the 2018 Irish Travel Trade Awards will be held on Friday 23rd November 2018 at the Clayton Hotel Burlington Road, Dublin 4. The 2017 event can be viewed here: www.youtube.com/watch?v=2eqFeS9qrZE

Sponsorships

Gold Headline sponsorships, including a table of 12, are €4,750 + VAT. Silver sponsorships, including a table of 10, are €3,500 + VAT. Other sponsorship opportunities are available and we are happy to discuss individual requirements.

Click here to download our Awards Brochure

Table Bookings

Table of 12: €1,980 + VAT @ 23% = €2,435.40

Table of 10: €1,650 + VAT @ 23% = €2,029.50

One seat: €165 + VAT @ 23% = €202.95

Click here to download our Booking Form

For more information, to confirm a sponsorship, or to book a table, please contact:

Hilary Drumm, Event Sponsorship Manager

E: hilary.drumm@advantagegroup.ie, M: +353 (0)85 777 0400

Ian Bloomfield

E: ian.bloomfield@advantagegroup.ie, M: +353 (0)86 367 4945

Michael Flood

E: michael.flood@advantagegroup.ie, M: +353 (0)87 255 4333