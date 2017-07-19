News

Things to See and Do in Costa Daurada

The Costa Daurada is one of the most popular regions in Spain for visitors from Europe and other parts of the world. There are plenty of things to see and do, with, of course, the numerous beaches being the main attraction.

Splendid Beaches

The beaches are the first and most popular places people head to when they arrive in the Costa Daurada area. Mile upon mile of golden sands, backed by pine trees and picturesque coves are simply magnetic.

The Mountains of Montserrat

The mountains are also known to be a special, mystical place for the local Catalan people. They are home to the statue of the Virgin Mary of Montserrat, who is known to perform numerous miracles, attracting millions of pilgrims from all over the world.

Montserrat also attracts hikers and rock climbers who seek adventure, with the numerous hiking paths and sky-high mountains offering magnificent views. But really, it’s for any tourist or local to enjoy – the lofty, bulbous formations make you gaze and wonder how nature was able to create such peculiar beauty.

World-Class Theme Parks

You are minutes away from PortAventura theme park, Aquopolis Water Park and Aqualeon, a great experience and day out for all the family, full of rides, shows and many more attractions.

Culture and History

Barcelona and Tarragona are two fantastic cities to explore local culture, modern art and history all within easy reach. These beautiful cities are packed with centuries of history, architecture and museums, while modern attractions include great souvenir shops, lively bars and great restaurants.

Day Trip to Barcelona

Wherever you are in Barcelona, there is always something to see nearby around the neighbourhood or district: jewels of home-grown Catalan architecture, modernism, and contemporary architecture, markets that are a treat for the senses, treasures of the ancient Roman and medieval city, parks where you can unwind.

Even if you are not a fan of football, the stadium of the FC Barcelona team is worth a visit. For those who like going to a football game, there are matches almost the whole year round.

Delicious Cuisine

You won’t go hungry on your Costa Daurada holiday – especially if you visit one of the area’s Michelin-starred restaurants. In Spain, Catalonia is second only to the Basque Country in terms of its gastronomic reputation.

The cuisine is superb and includes seafood, Mediterranean cuisine, Catalonian specialty dishes, and fine wines.

Cambrils plays proud host to two markets that are popular destinations for tourists and locals: the weekly general market and the antiques market, both of which offer the opportunity to get a taste of local life. The large general market every Wednesday provides a scene of bright colours, lively market traders and general hustle and bustle. It is a good place to pick up anything from clothes to fresh fruit and vegetables sold by the local farmers.

