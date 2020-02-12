Things to Do in Toronto

A flight to Toronto takes around seven hours, so it’s a great choice for a short city break. No further than New York (and maybe even better!), you’ll see why Canadian cities are famous for being friendly and welcoming.

Toronto is one of the most multicultural cities in the world, and with this incredible mix of nationalities and cultures, comes some equally incredible cuisine.

A trip to the famous St Lawrence Market should be on your list – just make sure to bring your appetite! Located in the heart of the downtown district, this indoor food palace is a great way to spend a rainy afternoon. Try these legendary snacks:

The Veal Parmigiana Sandwich at Uno Mustachio – it’s big enough to share!

The world-famous Peameal Bacon on a Bun at Carousel Bakery – so tasty it’s often raved about by visiting celebrities.

Leave room for some fresh Boston Blue Fish & Chips at Buster’s Sea Cove – just be prepared to queue, it’s super popular!

Work off those treats with a bit of cardio… otherwise known as some of the best shopping in North America. Your first stop has to be the massive Eaton Centre with floor upon floor of designer boutiques, including your favourite labels – and some new ones too! If it’s trendy boutiques you’re after, then head for quirky Yorkville or Queen Street to find some unique gems.

The sky-high silhouette of the CN Tower in Toronto is one of the most iconic city skyline attractions in the world, and you’ll soon realise you can spot it nearly everywhere as you explore the city. For the perfect Toronto skyline view, hop on a boat taxi to the Toronto Islands and explore the beaches on Ontario Lake – though it looks more like an ocean! Of course, you can explore the tower itself for an incredible view of the city at 1,136 feet on the LookOut Level. The 360° revolving restaurant makes for a lovely date night, or adrenaline lovers can strap on a harness and go outside for the EdgeWalk!

Just a stone’s throw from the CN Tower you’ll find Ripley’s Aquarium (where you can stroll beneath the sharks in the Dangerous Lagoon) or the legendary Roger’s Centre, home of the Toronto Blue Jays – if you need a break from all the exploring, a lazy afternoon watching baseball with hot dogs and pretzels could be just the ticket!

Niagara Falls is an easy 90-minute drive or transfer from Toronto, so there’s no excuse not to squeeze in a trip to this legendary sight. Take a day trip or spend a few nights away from the city in a room with a view of the Falls! The thundering Falls will take your breath away no matter how you view them – take a Journey Behind the Falls and a voyage on the Maid of the Mist, and if you’re feeling really brave you can even zipline towards them!

Flights from Dublin to Toronto start from €329 return with Air Transat.