Thirty is Magic Number for Pinnacle and Bryan Somers

Pinnacle Worldwide and Bryan Somers Travel, who are both celebrating 30 years in business in 2017, have announced a partnership that will see the two independents working together in the future to benefit from their combined experience and strengths.

Pinnacle Worldwide is well known for ski and tailormade holidays as well as for its special occasion holiday business, while Bryan Somers Travel has its golf and long-haul tour operation, as well as being specialists in Portugal.

Conor Magee, Director, Pinnacle Worldwide, said: “The combined expertise and knowledge of Pinnacle Worldwide and Bryan Somers Travel means that this collaboration now gives our customers an even wider range of products and first-hand knowledge. With both companies now 30 years young, we see a great future working together and with our combined zest for cutting edge innovation within the travel industry, we expect to build on the hugely successful year we have both recently completed.”

Jonathan Millar, Director, Bryan Somers Travel, said: “This new partnership made sense to both of us. We are not as strong in skiing and special occasion holidays whereas Pinnacle can benefit from our tour operating expertise with our Ultimate Horizons programme. Both of us will be looking after our existing clients and offering them added value and expertise to their holidays.”

Pinnacle Worldwide moved off the high street in February 2016 and now operates primarily online, but also offers private consultations to those customers who are planning more complex tailor-made itineraries. Bryan Somers Travel is based at Main Street in Saintfield with its Ultimate Horizons, golf and family holidays products.

