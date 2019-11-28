“This Caps It All!” – Edward Hurley, Arrow Tours, On ITTN Awards Video

After receiving a standing ovation on being announced the winner of the 2019 ITTN Industry Achievement Award at last Friday’s ITTN Awards, Edward Hurley, Arrow Tours, said: “This is totally unexpected, but it’s a fitting end to my 52-year career in travel. This caps it all!”

Other industry leaders speaking on the ITTN Awards video are Enda Corneille, Emirates; Tolene van der Merwe, Malta Tourist Authority; Emma McHale, Hertz; Ciara Foley, Platinum Travel; Suzanne Rowe, MSC Cruises; and Mary Denton, Sunway.

Watch the video here:

https://youtu.be/DBXsC1xNcDM