News

“This Caps It All!” – Edward Hurley, Arrow Tours, On ITTN Awards Video

“This Caps It All!” – Edward Hurley, Arrow Tours, On ITTN Awards Video

After receiving a standing ovation on being announced the winner of the 2019 ITTN Industry Achievement Award at last Friday’s ITTN Awards, Edward Hurley, Arrow Tours, said: “This is totally unexpected, but it’s a fitting end to my 52-year career in travel. This caps it all!”

Other industry leaders speaking on the ITTN Awards video are Enda Corneille, Emirates; Tolene van der Merwe, Malta Tourist Authority; Emma McHale, Hertz; Ciara Foley, Platinum Travel; Suzanne Rowe, MSC Cruises; and Mary Denton, Sunway.

Watch the video here:

https://youtu.be/DBXsC1xNcDM

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

Related Items

More in News

Black Friday Deals from Royal Caribbean International

Michael FloodNovember 28, 2019
Read More

British Airways Extends First Contact Resolution Programme

Michael FloodNovember 28, 2019
Read More

Juneyao Air to Launch Twice-Weekly Dublin-Shanghai Flights

Michael FloodNovember 28, 2019
Read More

KLM Announces New Daily Service to Amsterdam from Cork Airport

Neil SteedmanNovember 28, 2019
Read More

Emirates Christmas Lunch Thanks Top Leinster Agents

Michael FloodNovember 28, 2019
Read More

ITTN’s Great Value Travel Deals – 28th November 2019

Neil SteedmanNovember 28, 2019
Read More

WestJet’s AI Digital Travel Assistant Juliet Finds Her Voice with Google Assistant

Neil SteedmanNovember 28, 2019
Read More

Trails of Indochina Marks 20 Years With Expansion Into Far East

Neil SteedmanNovember 28, 2019
Read More

Celtic Routes Project to Boost Tourism Links Between Ireland and Wales

Neil SteedmanNovember 28, 2019
Read More

Copyright © 2019 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland