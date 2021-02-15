This Week’s Supplier of the Week Is…Uniworld

Uniworld—the world’s best and most awarded luxury river cruise line—offers itineraries in spectacular destinations throughout Europe, Russia, Egypt, Asia and Peru. The company’s European fleet features luxurious ships with an average capacity of 120 guests, the highest staff-to-guest ratio in the river cruise industry, enticing shore excursions, world-class gourmet cuisine, impeccable hospitality and numerous other all-inclusive benefits.

In 2004, Uniworld was acquired by The Travel Corporation (TTC). TTC has made major investments in Uniworld’s ships, crew, and staff, with an eye towards providing guests with all the elements of an unforgettable Six-Star Experience: Expertise; Service; Luxurious Ships, Uniquely Designed; Culinary; Choice; and Truly All-Inclusive. Combining the tour planning and hotel management expertise of TTC’s sister companies with Uniworld’s decades of superior nautical experience has created an entirely new category of luxury river cruising.

Uniworld are committed to giving you an unparalleled travel experience, both onboard and onshore—one that is not only luxurious and memorable but also protects your health and safety while you are in our trusted hands.

Your well-being remains our priority as we adapt to this new world, where it’s imperative for us to take additional measures to stay healthy. That’s why you can travel with us reassured that we have put numerous new measures in place to elevate our hygiene standards and protocols. The health and well-being of our guests and team has always been, and always will be, our primary concern.

Here are some of the things we are doing to give you the peace of mind you need as you make your future travel plans with Uniworld.

Highest Standards As part of TTC, a 100 year old, family-owned collection of hospitality brands, we’re able to weather the most difficult of times without sacrificing our high standards.

Booking Flexibility Book confidently with flexibility to change your travel plans up to 60 days prior to the start date on 2021 cruises.

The Perfect Size Enjoy all the benefits of cruising while travelling with small groups of people who share your passion for travel and exploration.

In the Best Hands With one of the highest staff-to-guest ratios and the most tenured staff on the rivers, take comfort in knowing you’re always in the best hands.

