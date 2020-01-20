News

Thomas Cook Brand to Relaunch as OTA in June

Fosun Tourism Group is reported to have recruited several former Thomas Cook executives ahead of a relaunch of the brand as an online travel company this summer.

The Times says Thomas Cook is set to be relaunched in June after hiring a dozen former company executives and will apply for an ATOL licence from the UK Civil Aviation Authority. The executives include former group strategy and technology director Alan French; former finance executive Raj Sharma, and head of sales, e-commerce and marketing Phil Gardner.

Before Thomas Cook collapsed in September 2019, Fosun was its biggest shareholder. The brand was acquired by Fosun in November for £11 million. At the time, the union TSSA described the sale price as “a paltry sum”.

The Times report says: “Fosun is said to be keen to quickly re-establish the 179-year-old tour operator as an online business.”

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

