Three Airports Welcome Norwegian 2019 Summer Schedule

Dublin, Shannon and Cork Airports have, not surprisingly, welcomed Norwegian’s announcement that it plans a new expanded 2019 summer schedule from Ireland, with 37% more weekly departures to the USA and Canada.

Norwegian’s increased 2019 summer schedule from Ireland has 40 weekly transatlantic departures from 31st March 2019, as follows:

From Dublin

Hamilton-Toronto – A brand-new daily service to Canada commences on 31st March 2019, marking the first direct flight between Dublin and Hamilton, and providing passengers with greater choice and flexibility for travel to Toronto and nearby Niagara Falls. Fares from €189 one-way.

– A brand-new daily service to Canada commences on 31st March 2019, marking the first direct flight between Dublin and Hamilton, and providing passengers with greater choice and flexibility for travel to Toronto and nearby Niagara Falls. Fares from €189 one-way. Providence-Boston – Norwegian will increase flights to Providence, Rhode Island to a daily service next summer, up from five flights per week. One of America’s oldest cities, Providence provides good access to Boston and other summer destinations in New England such as Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard. Fares from €129 one-way.

– Norwegian will increase flights to Providence, Rhode Island to a daily service next summer, up from five flights per week. One of America’s oldest cities, Providence provides good access to Boston and other summer destinations in New England such as Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard. Fares from €129 one-way. New York – Consumers will continue to benefit from twice-daily flights on Norwegian’s Dublin-New York route following the introduction of a daily morning departure in April. The route allows for day trips to New York State. Fares from €129 one-way.

Vincent Harrison, Managing Director, Dublin Airport, said: “We are delighted to see Norwegian’s route network go from strength to strength at Dublin Airport. The increase in capacity on its Providence Boston service is testament to the popularity of the route and will provide greater choice and flexibility for business and leisure customers.

“This increase in capacity is welcome, coming on top of Norwegian’s announcement that it will offer a new direct year-round daily service to Hamilton (Ontario) Toronto from March next year and the doubling of services on its Dublin-New York route earlier this year after just a year of operation.”

From Shannon

New York – Norwegian will increase its summer service to New York Stewart International Airport from three to five flights per week. Fares from €129 one-way.

– Norwegian will increase its summer service to New York Stewart International Airport from three to five flights per week. Fares from €129 one-way. Providence-Boston – The airline will continue to operate four flights per week to the heart of New England next summer. Fares from €129 one-way.

Andrew Murphy, Managing Director, Shannon Airport, said: “Getting Norwegian Air International onboard in the first instance was a strong statement about Shannon’s potential and this has most definitely been backed up by this latest increase. We will have nine services in all next summer, five to Stewart and four to Providence, Rhode Island, more than double what we had last year when Norwegian commenced its Shannon operations with four services in total.

“This is a really strong statement about Shannon Airport and reaffirms its popularity for transatlantic services. There is a very strong traditional market out of Shannon to the east coast of the United States and there is certainly a huge demand for services out of the USA to Shannon. The Shannon brand resonates very well in the USA.”

From Cork

Providence-Boston – Norwegian will continue its seasonal service to Providence-Boston with three flights per week. The airport’s only flights to the USA will continue to offer Cork residents a direct transatlantic link during the busier summer season. Fares from €129 one-way.

Kevin Cullinane, Head of Communications, Cork Airport, said: “We welcome the Cork-Boston Providence route announcement for summer 2019, coming just as we celebrate the first year of this significant and successful service.

“Tourism Ireland recently confirmed an increase of 12.4% of inbound passengers from North America in the first five months of 2018. With Cork Airport being uniquely placed at the beginning of both the Wild Atlantic Way and Ireland’s Ancient East, this route has made it even easier for US visitors to come to the south of Ireland and experience all it has to offer.

“This route also offers affordable transatlantic travel for those travelling to the east coast of America to experience the magnificent US summer holiday destinations such as Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket.”