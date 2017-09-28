News

Three Days Left to Win a Superb Trip for Two to Miami with Aer Lingus

Travel agency staff have just three days left to enter our competition to win two return tickets on the new Aer Lingus flight from Dublin to Miami plus a three-night stay for two, including full American buffet breakfast, at the luxurious InterContinental Hotel.

The InterContinental Miami sits on the shores of Biscayne Bay as an icon of the Downtown Miami skyline. The hotel completed a $30 million renovation in 2012 that captures the pulse of the new Miami – an evolving global arts, culture, culinary and entertainment destination.

 

To win this superb prize just answer these three questions:

  1. How many flights per week and on what days does Aer Lingus operate in the 2017 summer schedule from Dublin to Miami?
  2. What is the free checked baggage allowance for J and Y bookings?
  3. How many rooms does the InterContinental Hotel in Miami have?

Email your answers to michael.flood@advantagegroup.ie before close of business on Saturday 30th September 2017.

All licensed and bonded agents on the island of Ireland may enter this competition. No correspondence whatsoever will be entered into. The winner will be independently selected by Grant Thornton & Company.

NEIL STEEDMAN

