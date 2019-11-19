Three Days to Go to ITTN Awards – Nine Raffle Prizes to be Won!

It’s time to get ready for the Irish travel industry’s ‘Oscars’ night – the ITTN Awards at the Clayton Hotel Burlington Road, Dublin 4, this Friday – and you could win Business Class tickets for two from Dublin to any destination on the Turkish Airlines network.

Don’t forget to use the hashtag #ittnawards in your Twitter and Facebook postings – and remember:

Bring your business card for the Raffle Prize draw!

Raffle Prizes

Aegean Airlines: Tickets for two from Dublin to Athens

Aer Lingus: Tickets for two on any route on the airline’s European network

British Airways: Tickets for two on any mainline British Airways route excluding Australia

EL AL: Tickets for two from Dublin to Tel Aviv

Emirates: Tickets for two from Dublin to Dubai

Irish Ferries: Tickets for a car, two adults and two children to France, including cabin

Salou: Flight tickets for two from the Spanish Tourist Office and four nights’ half-board in a Salou hotel

Turkish Airlines: Business Class tickets for two from Dublin to any destination on the network

Wendy Wu Tours: One-night stay and spa treatment for two at the Powerscourt Hotel, including bed, breakfast and dinner