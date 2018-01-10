Three New Job Opportunities at CaminoWays.com

Dublin-based CaminoWays.com is looking to appoint a Camino Travel Consultant, a Travel Reservations Agent with Languages, and a Product Assistant.

Camino Travel Consultant

A travel consultant with two years’ experience will join the Customer Care team, whose main goal is to deliver outstanding service to clients, before, during and after their trip.

Your interpersonal skills, as much as the relevance of your experience, will be keys to successfully applying for this position. You must be willing to make a difference and be confident that you have a sufficient degree of assertiveness to deliver at high standard from a customer perspective, face issues and problems as they arise, and make accurate and pertinent recommendations to your manager.

Reporting to the Sales Director, the Travel Consultant will be responsible for the following:

Key Responsibilities

– Deliver an outstanding service and ensure customer satisfaction

– Deal with customers’ enquiries in a timely manner

– Deliver quality proposals to maximise sales

– Ensure company processes are followed and efficient

– Deal and solve complaints in a professional manner

– Report on agreed KPIs

– Keep customer services tools and templates updated

– Handle credit card and cheque payments

– Liaise constantly with the reservations team

– Give feedback to the product team

– Work on ad-hoc projects as required

– Help keeping the website up to date

– Update and maintain customer databases

– Share acquired knowledge with the team

– Take initiatives to improve general services to customers

– Suggest enhanced processes/procedures to improve internal efficiency

Skills Required

– People person

– Sales experience

– Fluency in English

– Problem solving

– Excellent computer skills (Excel, Word, PowerPoint)

– Excellent attention to details

– Excellent telephone manner

– Good business acumen

– Ability to deliver within deadlines

– Great attitude with willingness to deliver outstandingly

– Highly organised with the ability to prioritise

– Ability to multi-task

– Another language an advantage: Spanish, German

– Sales environment will be a bonus. Full training will be provided

Details

– Salary: Depending on experience

– Minimum experience required: two years

– Qualifications: Diploma. Degree is an advantage

– Benefits include 22 days annual leave, central location, annual fam trips, complimentary travel with the company, free development training, health and pension benefits

Email your CV and cover letter to: info@greenlifetours.com

Travel Reservations Agent with Languages

The reservations team is recruiting a travel reservations agent with three languages: French, Spanish and Italian. The role includes booking services for clients on the different routes and destinations.

As a Reservations Agent you will be part of the reservations team, with the primary objective of securing accommodation and services for clients, within a specified budget, in the different destinations that the company provides.

Outstanding attention to detail is essential for this role. It is essential that the ideal candidate can communicate in three languages: French (mandatory), Italian and Spanish (written as well as spoken). Interpersonal skills along with relevant experience will be key to a successful application for this position.

Reporting to the Reservations Manager, the main tasks include:

Key Tasks

– Booking services (such as accommodation, taxi transfers, bike rental, etc…) for clients using Tourplan, email or phone calls

– Maintaining a close professional relationship with all providers and being confident negotiating prices

– Maintaining and updating the team’s providers database, including prices, notes, addresses and contacts

– Covering the 24/7 emergency phone to assist providers as well as clients on tours, outside of office hours (you will be responsible for emergency cover one week in every four)

– Travelling abroad to visit providers when necessary

– Working with the Reservations team as well as the other teams in Sales, Marketing and Accounts

Skills Required

The ideal candidate should have the following profile:

– Ability to communicate and write in three languages: French (mandatory), Italian and Spanish (written as well as spoken)

– Two years’ experience in similar position

– Organised individual, target driven with the ability to prioritise workload in an appropriate manner

– Multi-tasking skills

– Excellent attention to detail

– Enthusiastic team player with the ability to learn quickly in a fast-paced environment

– Excellent problem-solving skills

– A ‘can do’ attitude

– Good customer care skills dealing with B2B and B2C clients

– Able to maintain excellent departmental and interdepartmental communication

– Proficient in Microsoft Office products

Details

Salary: €24,000, depending on experience

Benefits include: 22 days annual leave, central Dublin location, annual fam trips, complimentary travel with the company, free development training, health and pension benefits

Email your CV and cover letter to: resa@greenlifetours.com

Product Assistant

The marketing team is currently looking for a product assistant or resident ‘map nerd’ to work closely with the Product Manager. If you love maps and would like to learn and gain experience in the travel industry, this is the perfect role for you.

CaminoWays.com is looking for a technically-minded candidate, great with maps and fine details.

Key Tasks

– Maintenance of booking system pack information: updating maps, suppliers and services information

– Manage booking system back-end to support reservations and sales teams

– Assist in the creation of holiday notes: drafting, proof reading, creating maps, etc

– Updating tours/products on websites: images, maps and product/tour information

– Assist Product Manager developing new products, researching accommodation and services for packages

– General product-related activities and events

Skills Required

The company is looking for someone with the following skills:

– Attention to detail is a must

– Technically minded

– Good writing skills

– Multi-tasker / fast learner

– Great organisation skills

– Relevant third level education – preferably tourism, geography or similar

– Knowledge of Spanish would be an advantage

– Knowledge of Excel/spreadsheets

– Interest in travel

– Photoshop knowledge preferable but not essential

– Experience with TourPlan or similar booking system would be an advantage

Details

Salary: €22-24,000, depending on experience

Qualifications: Relevant third level education, preferably in tourism, geography or similar.

Benefits include: 22 days annual leave, central Dublin location, annual fam trips, complimentary travel with the company, free development training, health and pension benefits

Email your CV and cover letter to: products@greenlifetours.com