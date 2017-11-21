Three Licences Still to be Renewed After CAR Completes Autumn Licensing Round

The Commission for Aviation Regulation (CAR) issued a total of 116 travel agents and 26 tour operators with licences in the autumn renewal round. Three companies that have applied to have their licences renewed have not yet been issued with a licence.

Based on applications received, travel agents have indicated a projected licensable turnover of €546 million for the year ahead, compared to €524 million last year. The projection for tour operators is €190 million, compared to €186 million.

Five travel agents and six tour operators did not apply to have their licences renewed for a variety of reasons:

Travel Agents

Scream Ltd TA 0679 (a travel agent that does not require to be licensed, being primarily an events management company) Irish Welcome Tours Ltd TA 0725 (a travel agent that does not require to be licensed, being primarily an incoming travel agent) McDermott Travel Ltd TA 0554 (Managing Director Emer McDermott became a Travel Counsellor) Feerick Travel (Castlebar) Ltd TA 0433 (ceased trading) ST & H Ltd (formerly Acromas Holidays Ltd) TA 0598 (a UK company no longing trading ex Republic of Ireland)

Tour Operators

Marathon Coach Travel Ltd TO 225 (see TA 0769 in current travel agents list, not renewing tour operator licence) Celtic Horizon Tours Ltd TO 147 (see TA 0612 in current travel agents list, not renewing tour operator licence) Specialist Holiday Group Ireland Ltd TO 029 (see TA 0136 in current travel agents list, not renewing tour operator licence) Eirebus Ltd TO 258 (coach company no longer doing travel ex Republic of Ireland) World Challenge Expeditions Ltd TO 232 (a UK company no longer doing travel ex Republic of Ireland) Whartons Travel Ltd TO 221 (see TA 0563 in current travel agents list, not renewing tour operator licence)

Licence Revoked

Chadwell Travel Ltd TA 0758, trading as A1Travel.ie and Premier Leisure, had its licence revoked on 20th October 2017.

Still to Renew

The following travel companies have applied to have their licences renewed but as yet do not have a licence:

Atlantic Sky Team Tours Ltd (TA), Unit 12, 1st Floor Glenrock Business Park, Bothar na Mine, Galway

P & P Associates Ltd (TA), Patteson Court, Nutfield Road, Redhill, Surrey RH1 4ED, England

Sindaco Ltd (TA & TO), trading as Fanfare, Unit 2, The Foundry Building, Beaver Street, Off Foley Street, Dublin 1

The CAR is continuing to engage with these companies and may issue licences in due course. These three companies must not take any new bookings for overseas travel from 1st November 2017. Customers are advised that any such bookings made with these companies on or after 1st November 2017 will not be covered. Passengers that have made overseas travel booking before this date are covered.