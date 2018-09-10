News

Three More Weeks to Enter ITTN+EMIRATES Travel Photographer of the Year for September

Three More Weeks to Enter ITTN+EMIRATES Travel Photographer of the Year for September

Marek Maslowiec, Classic Resorts, receives his €200 voucher from Filippo Rocchi, Emirates, as our August winner in the ITTN+EMIRATES Travel Photographer of the Year competition with his photo, Touch The Rainbow! Feel The Rainbow!, taken in Amsterdam with his Sony DSC-HX400V in August 2018.

In the ITTN+EMIRATES Travel Photographer of the Year competition six finalists will each win a €200 voucher and the overall winner will receive tickets for two to any one of the 144 destinations on Emirates’ extensive worldwide network. To enter, click here .

You can see all the entries submitted to date at: www.ittn.ie/2018-ittn-travel-photographer-of-the-year-competition-entries/

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

Related Items

More in News

Irish Tourism Industry Awards 2019 Launched

Michael FloodSeptember 7, 2018
Read More

Florida Keys Tourism Rebounds After Hurricane Irma

Michael FloodSeptember 7, 2018
Read More

Tourism Ireland Leads Sales Mission to Australia and New Zeland

Michael FloodSeptember 7, 2018
Read More

Citywest Hotel ‘The Woodlock Brasserie’ Appoints Stephen McDonald Head Chef

Michael FloodSeptember 7, 2018
Read More

Irish Visitors to Germany Grow by 12.9%

Michael FloodSeptember 6, 2018
Read More

Marek is August Winner of ITTN+EMIRATES Travel Photographer of the Year Competition

Neil SteedmanSeptember 6, 2018
Read More

Patricia Wins Turkish Airlines Fam Trip to South Africa

Ian BloomfieldSeptember 6, 2018
Read More

Aer Lingus to Appoint Leisure Sales BDM (UK & Ireland)

Neil SteedmanSeptember 6, 2018
Read More

Emirates Announces Codeshare Partnership with Jetstar Pacific

Neil SteedmanSeptember 6, 2018
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland