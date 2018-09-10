Three More Weeks to Enter ITTN+EMIRATES Travel Photographer of the Year for September

Marek Maslowiec, Classic Resorts, receives his €200 voucher from Filippo Rocchi, Emirates, as our August winner in the ITTN+EMIRATES Travel Photographer of the Year competition with his photo, Touch The Rainbow! Feel The Rainbow!, taken in Amsterdam with his Sony DSC-HX400V in August 2018.

In the ITTN+EMIRATES Travel Photographer of the Year competition six finalists will each win a €200 voucher and the overall winner will receive tickets for two to any one of the 144 destinations on Emirates’ extensive worldwide network. To enter, click here .

You can see all the entries submitted to date at: www.ittn.ie/2018-ittn-travel-photographer-of-the-year-competition-entries/