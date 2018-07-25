Three New Categories for 2018 Irish Travel Trade Awards Include Best Luxury Travel Experience

Voting for the 26 award categories in this year’s Irish Travel Trade Awards will commence on Thursday 30th August 2018. The categories include three newly introduced awards: Best Luxury Travel Experience, Best Agency Support / Training Programme, and Best Familiarisation Trip.

While voting will open on Thursday 30th August 2018, no doubt, as always, suppliers will get busy over the next five weeks lobbying travel agents for their votes!

The 26 Award categories are as follows:

AIRLINES

Best Airline to Europe

For Britain and/or Continental Europe, which airline provides your ex-Ireland clients with the best service?

Best Airline to North America

Which airline flying across the Atlantic to North America leads the way from Ireland, either direct or indirect?

Best Long Haul Airline

When the destination is the Middle East, Africa, Asia / Pacific, Central or South America, which airline is top of your class for quality of performance?

Best Business Class Airline

For Business Class, which airline provides your clients with the best airport transfers, lounges, seat/bed, inflight services, cuisine and entertainment?

DESTINATIONS

Best Destination in Europe

Which country in Europe offers the best holiday destinations, visitor attractions, culture, relaxation, sports, entertainment, and shopping?

Best Destination in North America

Which country in North America – Canada, Mexico or which State in the USA – provides your clients with the top holiday experience and value for money?

Best Destination in Asia / Pacific

Whether it’s in Asia, near or far, or down under in Australia, New Zealand or the Pacific islands, which country is most worth the long haul?

Best Sun Holiday Destination

Which destination tops your list of recommendations for sun, sea, sand and… sensational value?

SEA TRANSPORT

Best Ferry Company

Between Ireland and Britain or Continental Europe, which ferry company’s ships and service ride the crest of your wave?

Best River Cruise Company

When an inland cruise is your client’s wish, which river cruise company provides them with the destinations, luxury and value to make their dream come true?

Best Ocean Cruise Company

When an ocean or sea holiday cruise package is your client’s request, which cruise company sails away with the booking?

Best Luxury Ocean Cruise Company

When your client desires personal service on a luxury cruise across the oceans or seas, which company is top of your deck?

LAND TRANSPORT

Best Car Rental Company

Whatever the destination, which rental company provides your business and leisure clients with the best cars, service and value for money?

Best Rail Company

Almost every country has its rail networks, but which company provides the best trains and ticketing service to set your clients on the right track?

TRAVEL AGENCY SERVICES

Best National Tourist Office

Which National Tourist Office provides your agency with the best service and destination support?

Best Accommodation Provider

For a worldwide choice of quality hotels, resorts, and other accommodation, with which accommodation group or agency do you check in your clients?

Best Travel Technology Provider

Whether it’s a dynamic packaging system, a GDS, a website, social media, or a back-office system, who provides your agency with the best technology product?

TOUR OPERATORS

Best Sun Tour Operator

For summer or winter sun, which tour operator is the best for resorts, flights, accommodation, representation, value for money, and service?

Best Ski Tour Operator

For choice of ski resorts and accommodation, convenient flights and transfers, and excellent packages and après ski, who is at the very peak?

Best Adventure Tour Operator

Whether the adventure involves ‘normal’ or extreme activities, experiencing unusual places and cultures, meeting local people, or expedition cruises to polar regions, who offers the most exciting options?

Best Long Haul Tour Operator

When your clients plan to travel beyond Europe, whether for a short stay, long stay, multi-centre or touring holiday, honeymoon, adventure or cultural tour, whom do you call?

ALL COMPANIES

Best Use of Social Media Marketing

Which travel industry supplier provides the best marketing support to travel agents via its social media platforms, including Blogs, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, Pinterest, and WhatsApp?

Best Agency Support / Training Programme

When staff members require training, whether in-house, off-site or online, which supplier or tourist board provides the best agency support?

Best Familiarisation Trip

Which supplier or tourist board has organised the best fam trip for Irish travel agents since January 2017?

Best Agent-Friendly Individual

Who is the most agent-friendly individual, whether in management, sales or back-office service, and be they with a tour operator, an airline, ferry or cruise company, car rental or rail booking company, tourist office, accommodation or travel technology provider?

Best Luxury Travel Experience

When your client asks for sheer luxury, what travel experience do you recommend – is it a private jet, a luxury cruise or rail journey, a paradise island or spa resort, a private safari, helicopter sightseeing tour, or something else spectacular?

Awards Gala Dinner

The Gala Dinner for the 2018 Irish Travel Trade Awards will be held on Friday 23rd November 2018 at the Clayton Hotel Burlington Road, Dublin 4. The 2017 event can be viewed here: www.youtube.com/watch?v=2eqFeS9qrZE

Sponsorships

Gold Headline sponsorships, including a table of 12, are €4,750 + VAT. Silver sponsorships, including a table of 10, are €3,500 + VAT. Other sponsorship opportunities are available and we are happy to discuss individual requirements.

Click here to download our Awards Brochure

Table Bookings

Table of 12: €1,980 + VAT @ 23% = €2,435.40

Table of 10: €1,650 + VAT @ 23% = €2,029.50

One seat: €165 + VAT @ 23% = €202.95

Click here to download our Booking Form

For more information, to confirm a sponsorship, or to book a table, please contact:

Hilary Drumm, Event Sponsorship Manager

E: hilary.drumm@advantagegroup.ie, M: +353 (0)85 777 0400

Ian Bloomfield

E: ian.bloomfield@advantagegroup.ie, M: +353 (0)86 367 4945

Michael Flood

E: michael.flood@advantagegroup.ie, M: +353 (0)87 255 4333