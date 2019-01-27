Three New Policing and Safety Vehicles for Cork Airport

Three new state-of-the-art vehicles have been added to the fleet at Cork Airport as part of continued investment in its policing and safety functions.

The introduction of a hi-spec John Deere Gator Utility vehicle will improve the ability of the Airport Police Service to patrol and respond off-road and operate on all terrains during severe weather conditions. The second new addition to the APS fleet is a Skoda Kodiaq 4×4 patrol response vehicle.

In addition, a new dedicated safety vehicle, a Dacia Logan, has been purchased to ensure the continued compliance with new European Aviation Safety Agency regulations.

All three vehicles have been customised to meet the operational needs of the APS and Safety Department, which are responsible for policing, operational security and safety at the airport.

Con Dooney, General Manager of Operations and Safety, said: “It is fantastic to take delivery of these three new vehicles. They will play an important role in the continued safety and security operations at Cork Airport. This is part of our ongoing work with the EASA to ensure Cork Airport continues to meet the highest standards of aviation safety.”

Over 2.6 million passengers are forecast to pass through Cork Airport in 2019, its fourth consecutive year of growth, an increase of 7% on 2018.