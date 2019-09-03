News

Three New River Cruises for 2020 by U River Cruises

Three New River Cruises for 2020 by U River Cruises

U River Cruises has announced three new river cruises for next year: Vienna Vibe, Eastern European Escape, and Amsterdam & Brussels Bound – including new onboard perks, such as a happy hour each day.

The eight-day Vienna Vibe cruise from Vienna to Nuremberg (or vice versa) will operate on 14 dates from 10 April to 25 October.

The eight-day Eastern Europe Escape cruise from Vienna to Belgrade (or vice versa) will operate on 12 dates from 24 April to 4 October.

Finally, the eight-day Amsterdam & Brussels Bound cruise from Amsterdam to Brussels (or vice versa) will operate on 13 dates from 3 April to 25 September.

Cruises booked by 30 September save 10% OR get a free U drinks package (value: £279 / €305).

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

Related Items

More in News

Turkish Airlines-Sponsored Cricket Ireland Gets Group Stage Draw

Michael FloodSeptember 3, 2019
Read More

Met Office Forecasts Heavy Lobbying Countrywide

Neil SteedmanSeptember 3, 2019
Read More

Worldchoice Fam Trip to Zagreb with Croatia Airlines and Zagreb Tourist Board

Neil SteedmanSeptember 3, 2019
Read More

Malta Joins Headline Sponsors for Irish Travel Trade Awards

Neil SteedmanSeptember 3, 2019
Read More

Visit Your Dream Destination with ITTN and Emirates!

Neil SteedmanSeptember 3, 2019
Read More

Two Opportunities to Win Two Tickets with Air France-KLM

Michael FloodSeptember 3, 2019
Read More

Royal Caribbean International Roadshow Hits the Road

Michael FloodSeptember 3, 2019
Read More

The Travel Corporation Introduces Two-Tier Reward System

Neil SteedmanSeptember 3, 2019
Read More

Silversea Launches Ultra-Luxury Silver Moon

Neil SteedmanSeptember 3, 2019
Read More

Copyright © 2019 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland