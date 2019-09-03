Three New River Cruises for 2020 by U River Cruises

U River Cruises has announced three new river cruises for next year: Vienna Vibe, Eastern European Escape, and Amsterdam & Brussels Bound – including new onboard perks, such as a happy hour each day.

The eight-day Vienna Vibe cruise from Vienna to Nuremberg (or vice versa) will operate on 14 dates from 10 April to 25 October.

The eight-day Eastern Europe Escape cruise from Vienna to Belgrade (or vice versa) will operate on 12 dates from 24 April to 4 October.

Finally, the eight-day Amsterdam & Brussels Bound cruise from Amsterdam to Brussels (or vice versa) will operate on 13 dates from 3 April to 25 September.

Cruises booked by 30 September save 10% OR get a free U drinks package (value: £279 / €305).