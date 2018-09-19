Three New Sponsors for 2018 Irish Travel Trade Awards

This year’s Irish Travel Trade Awards now has 11 sponsors, with the recent addition of three new Silver sponsors. Other sponsorships are still available for the Gala Dinner event on Friday 23rd November 2018.

Amazing Thailand, Las Vegas CVA and Salou Tourist Board have all joined as Silver sponsors. The current list is now:

Gold

Emirates

Hertz

Spanish Tourist Office

Silver

Amazing Thailand

Cork Airport

Las Vegas CVA

Salou Tourist Board

Shannon Airport

Silversea

The Travel Corporation

TUI Ireland

Awards Gala Dinner

The Gala Dinner for the 2018 Irish Travel Trade Awards will be held on Friday 23rd November 2018 at the Clayton Hotel Burlington Road, Dublin 4. The 2017 event can be viewed here: www.youtube.com/watch?v=2eqFeS9qrZE

Sponsorships

Gold Headline sponsorships, including a table of 12, are €4,750 + VAT. Silver sponsorships, including a table of 10, are €3,500 + VAT. Other sponsorship opportunities are available and we are happy to discuss individual requirements.

Click here to download our Awards Brochure

Table Bookings

Table of 12: €1,980 + VAT @ 23% = €2,435.40

Table of 10: €1,650 + VAT @ 23% = €2,029.50

One seat: €165 + VAT @ 23% = €202.95

Click here to download our Booking Form

For more information, to confirm a sponsorship, or to book a table, please contact:

Hilary Drumm, Event Sponsorship Manager

E: hilary.drumm@advantagegroup.ie, M: +353 (0)85 777 0400

Ian Bloomfield

E: ian.bloomfield@advantagegroup.ie, M: +353 (0)86 367 4945

Michael Flood

E: michael.flood@advantagegroup.ie, M: +353 (0)87 255 4333