Three New Summer Destinations Available With Aer Lingus From Cork Airport

Cork Airport welcomed the addition of Lisbon, Nice and Dubrovnik to the Aer Lingus summer 2019 schedule.

The new year-round service from Cork Airport to Lisbon Portela Airport, Portugal’s main international gateway, commenced 26 October 2018, while Aer Lingus has also announced two new twice-weekly services to Nice and Dubrovnik.

The twice-weekly flights to Nice, France, commence on 1 May 2019, scheduled on Wednesdays and Sundays. The new service to Dubrovnik, Croatia, will take off from 4 May 2019, on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

“Aer Lingus is our longest serving and biggest airline partner,” said Cork Airport Managing Director Niall MacCarthy. “We are delighted to see the airline continuing to grow and invest in Cork with Nice and Dubrovnik flights now bookable for 2019, along with the commencement of its new year-round Lisbon route. This now brings to 24 the number of routes served by Aer Lingus from Cork Airport.

“Scheduled Lisbon, Nice and Dubrovnik connections from Cork have been among the top-requested destinations from passengers across the south of Ireland. We are delighted that these routes are now available from Cork Airport, giving travellers greater choice, along with the award-winning customer service, convenience and punctuality that the airport offers.

“We are working extremely hard with our airline partners to further grow and expand choice from Cork Airport. We are forecasting overall passenger growth of 8% in 2019, which, despite Brexit, will demonstrate a strong performance once again next year.”

Speaking at the announcement, Greg Kaldahl, Chief Strategy and Planning Officer at Aer Lingus, said: “Aer Lingus is excited to announce two brand new routes to Dubrovnik and Nice for Cork in 2019, as well as additional seat capacity and the extension of the recently added Cork Lisbon route to all year round. We have a proven track record of servicing a broad array of European destinations from Cork and we are delighted to announce our new Cork summer schedule today. Each new Aer Lingus route opens up new travel opportunities for the people of Cork for both leisure and business, and we remain committed to enhancing our offering from Cork Airport in the coming years.”

Over 50 routes are now on offer from Cork Airport across the UK, continental Europe, and East Coast USA. Global aviation analysts OAG recently revealed that Cork Airport topped the punctuality league for international airports in Ireland in 2018, with an on-time performance of 80.2%.

