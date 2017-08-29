Thrifty Car Rental Enhances Customer Proposition in Malta

Hertz Global Holdings has announced that Thrifty Car Rental has enhanced its customer proposition in Malta under a new leadership. Now operated by a longstanding Hertz franchise partner, United Garage Ltd, Thrifty Malta offers customers more rental locations, diverse and refreshed fleet as well as a new, user-friendly website, www.thrifty.com.mt.

With prime locations at Malta International Airport, Sliema Downtown and Gozo Harbour, Thrifty Malta provides adventure-seeking car rental customers with easy access to the country’s magnificent beaches, rich history and urban centres. Whether travelling on leisure or business, Thrifty renters will benefit from a diverse fleet, including compact, economy, intermediate and standard vehicles as well as a variety of attractive offers.

Michel Taride, Group President, Hertz International, said: “It is truly exciting to see the Thrifty brand with an improved customer offering in Malta – a fast-growing and thriving tourist destination. It is an additional advantage that we are achieving this new milestone in partnership with our longest-tenured franchisee in Europe, United Garage Ltd, which boasts indisputable local expertise and reputation for providing excellent customer service.”

Simon Gatt Baldacchino, Managing Director, Hertz and Thrifty Malta, Chief Operating Officer and Director, United Group of Companies, said: “We are proud that the Hertz Corporation has entrusted United Garage Ltd with the representation of Thrifty in Malta, confirming our position in the local market. The appointment of Thrifty Car Rental strengthens our commitment to bring a wider choice and excellent service to our customers.”

Ron Scerri, General Manager, Hertz and Thrifty Malta, added: “Thrifty Malta’s superior customer proposition brings a new range of services and options to the country’s car rental market. We are looking forward to providing local and international customers with the convenience and great customer care Thrifty is known for internationally.”

The Thrifty brand re-launched in Malta under the new management of Hertz’s longest-tenured franchise partner in Europe, United Garage Ltd, a fully owned subsidiary of United Group. Having been operating the Hertz rent a car business in Malta for over half a century, the company holds an outstanding reputation in the industry.

Thrifty Car Rental has been actively expanding in European markets. The brand is currently present in 49 countries, with the latest additions being in Poland, Turkey and Hungary.