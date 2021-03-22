News

Tifco Hotel Group Awarded Quarantine Contract

Tifco Hotel Group Awarded Quarantine Contract

The Tifco Hotel Group is likely to be awarded the mandatory hotel quarantine contract, according to RTE News. The group has 24 hotels and over 2,550 rooms, including the Crowne Plaza and Holiday Inn Express by Dublin Airport, as well as the Travelodge Hotels at Dublin and Cork airports.

RTE News reported on Sunday night, March 21, that the hotel group is ‘likely’ to be awarded the contract, which will cover food and accommodation as well as security, transport and testing capabilities.

The new system is also likely to be introduced in the coming days, as early as next weekend, according to the report.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Related Items

More in News

Congratulations to the Irish Winners at the TTG Top 50 Travel Agents Awards

Fionn DavenportMarch 22, 2021
Read More

Win Some Dough on April Fool’s Day

Fionn DavenportMarch 22, 2021
Read More

Euromonitor and WTM Webinar on Prospects for Global Travel

Michael FloodMarch 22, 2021
Read More

Spotlight: MSC Cruises

Allie SheehanMarch 22, 2021
Read More

Dominican Republic Ready to Welcome Irish Visitors This Summer

Fionn DavenportMarch 22, 2021
Read More

Celebrity Cruises Comeback a ‘Significant Moment’ for Company

Fionn DavenportMarch 22, 2021
Read More

Brittany Ferries Plots Recovery Course After Worst Year in Decades

Fionn DavenportMarch 19, 2021
Read More

Princess Cruises Reveals Details of All-Inclusive UK ‘Summer Seacations’

Fionn DavenportMarch 19, 2021
Read More

Cassidy Travel launches PriorityPass for ‘Mouthwatering’ 2023 Rugby World Cup

Fionn DavenportMarch 19, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn