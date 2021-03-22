Tifco Hotel Group Awarded Quarantine Contract

The Tifco Hotel Group is likely to be awarded the mandatory hotel quarantine contract, according to RTE News. The group has 24 hotels and over 2,550 rooms, including the Crowne Plaza and Holiday Inn Express by Dublin Airport, as well as the Travelodge Hotels at Dublin and Cork airports.

RTE News reported on Sunday night, March 21, that the hotel group is ‘likely’ to be awarded the contract, which will cover food and accommodation as well as security, transport and testing capabilities.

The new system is also likely to be introduced in the coming days, as early as next weekend, according to the report.