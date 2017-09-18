TIGS raises €280 for Meath Hospice

The Captain’s prize day at Headford Golf Club kicked off with golfers giving generously to the Big Hospice Coffee Morning in aid of Meath Hospice – €280 was raised for this very worthy charity.
Travelport were sponsors for the most important day in the TIGS calander and ensured that all participants were well rewarded with a great day out and wonderful hospitality.
A tough Golf Course was a real test for all and Martin Dempsey and Fionnula MacCurtin were the overall winners.
All the Winners
Men Overall Martin Dempsey (12) 35pts
Ladies Overall Fionnula MacCurtain (21) 31pts
Men Cat 1 Jack Sheil (11) 34pts
Men Cat 2 David Smith (20) 28pts
Men Cat 3 Mark Clifford (23) 30pts
Ladies Cat 1 Tanya Airey (21) 25pts
Ladies Cat 2 Marian Benton (34) 22pts
Men Front 9 Tom Lonergan 19pts
Men Back 9 Peter O’Hanlon 20pts
Ladies Front 9 Gillian Lowry 15pts
Ladies Back 9 Helen Kelly 12 pts
Visitor Leo Finlay 17) 36pts
Past Captains Clem Walshe (4) 30pts
Men Longest Drive Celm Walshe
Men Nearest Pin Peter O’Hanlon
Ladies Longest Drive Emer Farrell
