TIGS raises €280 for Meath Hospice

The Captain’s prize day at Headford Golf Club kicked off with golfers giving generously to the Big Hospice Coffee Morning in aid of Meath Hospice – €280 was raised for this very worthy charity.

Travelport were sponsors for the most important day in the TIGS calander and ensured that all participants were well rewarded with a great day out and wonderful hospitality.

A tough Golf Course was a real test for all and Martin Dempsey and Fionnula MacCurtin were the overall winners.

All the Winners

Men Overall Martin Dempsey (12) 35pts

Ladies Overall Fionnula MacCurtain (21) 31pts

Men Cat 1 Jack Sheil (11) 34pts

Men Cat 2 David Smith (20) 28pts

Men Cat 3 Mark Clifford (23) 30pts

Ladies Cat 1 Tanya Airey (21) 25pts

Ladies Cat 2 Marian Benton (34) 22pts

Men Front 9 Tom Lonergan 19pts

Men Back 9 Peter O’Hanlon 20pts

Ladies Front 9 Gillian Lowry 15pts

Ladies Back 9 Helen Kelly 12 pts

Visitor Leo Finlay 17) 36pts

Past Captains Clem Walshe (4) 30pts

Men Longest Drive Celm Walshe

Men Nearest Pin Peter O’Hanlon

Ladies Longest Drive Emer Farrell