TIGS raises €280 for Meath Hospice

The Captain’s prize day at Headford Golf Club kicked off with golfers giving generously to the Big Hospice Coffee Morning in aid of Meath Hospice – €280 was raised for this very worthy charity.

Sinead Reilly,Travelport presents Martin Dempsy with his prize as Martn Skelly looks on.

Travelport were sponsors for the most important day in the TIGS calander and ensured that all participants were well rewarded with a great day out and wonderful hospitality.

Joe Tully,Sinead Reilly,Tanya Airey,Miriam Skelly,Martin Skelly and Leo Findlay in Headford Golf Club.

A tough Golf Course was a real test for all and Martin Dempsey and Fionnula MacCurtin were the overall winners.

All the Winners

Men Overall  Martin Dempsey (12) 35pts

Ladies Overall Fionnula MacCurtain (21) 31pts

 

Men Cat 1 Jack Sheil (11) 34pts

Men Cat 2 David Smith (20) 28pts

Men Cat 3 Mark Clifford (23) 30pts

 

Ladies Cat 1 Tanya Airey (21) 25pts

Ladies Cat 2 Marian Benton (34) 22pts

 

Men Front 9 Tom Lonergan 19pts

Men Back 9 Peter O’Hanlon 20pts

 

Ladies Front 9 Gillian Lowry 15pts

Ladies Back 9 Helen Kelly 12 pts 

 

Visitor Leo Finlay 17) 36pts

Past Captains Clem Walshe (4) 30pts

 

Men Longest Drive Celm Walshe 

Men  Nearest Pin Peter O’Hanlon 

Ladies Longest Drive Emer Farrell

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

