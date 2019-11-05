News

Tim Carey is October Winner of ITTN+EMIRATES Travel Photographer of the Year

Tim Carey, The Travel Boutique, is the October winner in the ITTN+EMIRATES Travel Photographer of the Year for his photo, ‘It’s All About The Colours’, taken with a Lumix DMC-FZ1000 in Crete in June 2019.

In the ITTN+EMIRATES Travel Photographer of the Year competition six finalists will each win a €100 voucher and the overall winner will receive tickets for two to any one of the 158 destinations on Emirates’ worldwide network.

The competition ran from June to October and one more finalist will be selected by the judges from all the entries submitted over the five months.

All six finalists of the 2019 ITTN+EMIRATES Travel Photographer of the Year will be guests of Emirates at the 28th Irish Travel Trade Awards, to be held at the Clayton Hotel Burlington Road, Dublin 4, on Friday 22 November 2019, when the overall winner will be announced.

