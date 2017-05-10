News

Shortest Route from Europe to Asia

Flying from Dublin Airport via Helsinki with Finnair offers the geographically shortest and time-saving route, smooth and uncongested transits, and straighter flights that generate fewer emissions, between more than 70 European destinations and 17 Asian megacities.

Dublin Airport Logo

For example, the travel time with Finnair from Dublin to Hong Kong is 13hrs 25 mins, Dublin to Tokyo is 14hr 30 mins, and Dublin to Beijing is 13hrs 30 mins, to mention but a few. These routes save passengers between four to five hours on other airlines’ connections from Dublin Airport.

Finnair flies to six destinations in China: Hong Kong, Shanghai, Beijing, Chongqing, Xian and Guangzhou, and four destinations in Japan: Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya and Fukuoka (27/4/2017-28/10/2017). Finnair also flies to Singapore, Seoul, Bangkok and Delhi.

Finnair also flies direct to Krabi, Phuket and Goa (a new service) in the winter season (November-March).

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

