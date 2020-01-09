News

Titanic Belfast Launches Recruitment Drive for 80 Roles

Titanic Belfast is recruiting for 80 front-line staff for 2020. The world-class exhibition is recruiting for fixed-term contracts at Titanic Belfast and onboard SS Nomadic, including visitor experience, ticketing, hospitality outlets, and retail to join its over 300-strong team.

Judith Evans, Chief Executive, Titanic Belfast, said: “From the very beginning in 2012, we have valued our staff as one of our key assets and reasons for success. This year, we are recruiting for 80 roles and we want staff who are truly passionate about communicating Titanic’s story and showcasing the best of Belfast and Northern Ireland to local, national and international tourists – if this is you, you could be part of our award-winning crew.”

To ensure its world-class standards are met and maintained, Titanic Belfast has a robust training programme, including on the job customer service training and an attractive benefits package.

Almost six million people from around the world have already visited Titanic Belfast since opening in 2012. Full details of the posts are available at www.titanicbelfast.com/careers.

