News

TNT – Today’s News, Today

TNT – Today’s News, Today

Thank you for opening our new e -zine product, Today’s News, Today – or just TNT.

This e-zine will arrive in your inbox at 4pm Monday to Friday, bringing you the freshest, most up-to-date news in the industry.

As the Irish Travel Trade News has been in business for over 50 years, our contacts in the travel industry are extensive. TNT will advise on stories worldwide, but of course feature stories of interest to the Irish Travel industry.

Staycations are now a great opportunity for the trade to increase business, and this will be included on TNT – and when trade functions and press and FAM trips resume (soon, I hope!) we will be reporting on all of those too.

I also wanted to say a huge Thank You to the trade for all the good wishes. We really appreciate them – and if you have any stories that you think will be of interest to the trade be sure to send them to fionn@ittn.ie or sharon@ittn.ie.

Sharon Jordan

Managing Director

 

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Related Items

More in News

Wyndham Grand Algarve Re-Launches as Five-Star Resort

Fionn DavenportJanuary 25, 2021
Read More

Dubai Cancels Live Entertainment as Cases Surge

Fionn DavenportJanuary 25, 2021
Read More

Some Travellers are Faking Covid Tests

Fionn DavenportJanuary 25, 2021
Read More

Outdoor Kilkenny Launches 2021 Adventure Packages

Fionn DavenportJanuary 25, 2021
Read More

NET: Urgent Coordination Needed to Ensure Travel and Tourism Drive Recovery

Fionn DavenportJanuary 25, 2021
Read More

Finnair To Resume Services From Ireland and UK

Fionn DavenportJanuary 25, 2021
Read More

Spanish Tourism Minister to Prime Minister: We WILL Open Up Before Autumn

Fionn DavenportJanuary 25, 2021
Read More

Controversial Ryanair Ad Nixed by Advertising Authority

Fionn DavenportJanuary 25, 2021
Read More

Government Considers Stiffening Quarantine Checks

Fionn DavenportJanuary 25, 2021
Read More

Facebook

Photographer of the Year Entries

#ittnswitchedon

Copyright © 2021 ittn