TNT – Today’s News, Today

Thank you for opening our new e -zine product, Today’s News, Today – or just TNT.

This e-zine will arrive in your inbox at 4pm Monday to Friday, bringing you the freshest, most up-to-date news in the industry.

As the Irish Travel Trade News has been in business for over 50 years, our contacts in the travel industry are extensive. TNT will advise on stories worldwide, but of course feature stories of interest to the Irish Travel industry.

Staycations are now a great opportunity for the trade to increase business, and this will be included on TNT – and when trade functions and press and FAM trips resume (soon, I hope!) we will be reporting on all of those too.

I also wanted to say a huge Thank You to the trade for all the good wishes. We really appreciate them – and if you have any stories that you think will be of interest to the trade be sure to send them to fionn@ittn.ie or sharon@ittn.ie.

Sharon Jordan

Managing Director