News

Tokyo World’s Most Instagrammable Place

Tokyo World’s Most Instagrammable Place

Tokyo came out ahead of 49 other contenders in the ‘Most Instagrammable Places in the World 2021’ list by Big 7 Travel site.

The Japanese capital beat out the likes of Paris, New York and Istanbul to win top spot. “Visiting Tokyo is like visiting the future,” the website declared, “flashing neon lights, incredible technology – yet there’s still a rich sense of culture and history. From modern art installations to ancient temples, Tokyo is an Instagrammer’s dream city.”

Big 7 Travel came up with the list by analysing Instagram hashtags and polling its 600,000 followers as well as its own editorial team. The clear winner was Tokyo, for which there are 53 million uses of the hashtag #tokyo.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CKK7EprrH6B/

The top ten were:

  1. Tokyo
  2. the Philippines
  3. Paris
  4. New York
  5. Istanbul
  6. Dubai
  7. Havana
  8. Sydney
  9. London
  10. Chicago

The only Irish entrant on the list is Dublin, which was ranked 35th.

Big 7 Travel was founded by Irish entrepreneurs Niall Harbison – who also founded Lovin’ Dublin – and Sarah Clayton-Lea, who is the head of content.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Related Items

More in News

Children Fly Free With Etihad

Fionn DavenportJanuary 19, 2021
Read More

Qatar Airlines Gets Five-Star Covid Safety Rating

Fionn DavenportJanuary 19, 2021
Read More

Seychelles Makes Plans to Open Up to the World

Fionn DavenportJanuary 18, 2021
Read More

Expedia/TAAP Travel Agents’ Competition

Fionn DavenportJanuary 18, 2021
Read More

No Mask? Drop and Give Me Twenty!

Fionn DavenportJanuary 18, 2021
Read More

British Tourism & Travel Show postponed until September 2021

Michael FloodJanuary 18, 2021
Read More

Eurostar ‘at risk’ Without Help

Fionn DavenportJanuary 18, 2021
Read More

Travel Professionals Paint Bleak But Defiant Picture

Fionn DavenportJanuary 18, 2021
Read More

Brittany Ferries Service Starts Two Months Early in Brexit-Beating Move

Fionn DavenportJanuary 18, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2019 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland