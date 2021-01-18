Tokyo World’s Most Instagrammable Place

Tokyo came out ahead of 49 other contenders in the ‘Most Instagrammable Places in the World 2021’ list by Big 7 Travel site.

The Japanese capital beat out the likes of Paris, New York and Istanbul to win top spot. “Visiting Tokyo is like visiting the future,” the website declared, “flashing neon lights, incredible technology – yet there’s still a rich sense of culture and history. From modern art installations to ancient temples, Tokyo is an Instagrammer’s dream city.”

Big 7 Travel came up with the list by analysing Instagram hashtags and polling its 600,000 followers as well as its own editorial team. The clear winner was Tokyo, for which there are 53 million uses of the hashtag #tokyo.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CKK7EprrH6B/

The top ten were:

Tokyo the Philippines Paris New York Istanbul Dubai Havana Sydney London Chicago

The only Irish entrant on the list is Dublin, which was ranked 35th.

Big 7 Travel was founded by Irish entrepreneurs Niall Harbison – who also founded Lovin’ Dublin – and Sarah Clayton-Lea, who is the head of content.