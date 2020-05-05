News

Tom is ITTN’s April Social Media Winner

With everyone working from home, furloughed, or laid off, travel industry personnel have been even busier than usual posting photos, videos and tweets. Each month, ITTN will be selecting its favourite post – and the winner for April is Tom Britton of Marble City Travel.

Tom has been quite a prolific provider of amusing posts on Facebook, so choosing one was difficult, but we couldn’t resist this one that involved an aircraft ‘in the skies’…

Thanks for helping to keep the travel trade in good spirits, Tom!

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

