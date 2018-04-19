TomTom Road Trips – Explore Ireland or Europe this May Bank Holiday

With the May bank holiday coming up, TomTom offers TomTom Road Trips, a free website that helps you plan the most breath-taking way to get from A to B. The website includes 93 routes across the world, seven of which are in the UK and Ireland.

In Ireland there is the Ring Of Kerry road trip. This route is ideal for those looking to explore the beautiful Irish coastline. There are plenty of walks to enjoy and take in the picturesque views Ireland has to offer, including:

Derrynane National Park/Killarney Falconry: This walking route follows some of the Mass Path old pilgrimage route and the Kerry Way and passes through the hillside woodland above the Derrynane Blue Flag Beach and Derrynane House. Or if you fancy more traditional activities you can fly a hawk around Killarney Falconry.

Cahergal Fort/Waterville Golf Links: Enjoy a family walk and day out at Cahergal Fort or a game of golf at Waterville Golf Links the top ranked golf course.

The Blind Piper/Kells Bay House & Gardens: After all the activities, visitors can enjoy a drink at The Blind Piper, one of the best pubs in Kerry, and relax at the subtropical themed Kells Bay House & Gardens.

Some TomTom Road Trips in Europe

San Bernardino Pass, Switzerland: Take in the enchanting Alpine panoramas on the San Bernardino Pass in Switzerland. The scenic route includes majestic views of Switzerland at its best: little mountain lakes, cascading waterfalls and vast spruce forests prevail.

Discover the Basque country by driving through 483km of epic roads. This circuit will take you through the Spanish and French ‘Pays Basque’ across the majestic Pyrenean and the wild Atlantic coast. Follow the scenic mountain roads across picturesque villages and stunning landscapes.

Battlefields of Belgium: Retrace the footsteps of WW2 soldiers by driving 143km through the battlefields of Belgium. The road is sprawled with monuments, memorials and sites that give testimony to the traces of the German and Allied forces.

Mount Ventoux, France: Climb one of France’s most feared mountains, Mount Ventoux. Known for its challenging Tour de France climbs and moonscape terrains, the road to the ‘Giant of Provence’ is definitely not for the fainthearted.

Great Alpine Road, French Alps: Wind down the windows, gulp in the fresh mountain air and discover the sheer beauty of the French Alps on the impressive 684km Great Alpine Road. It is the combination of refreshing lakes, secluded valleys and breath-taking vistas that makes this legendary Route des Grandes Alpes the ultimate scenic drive though the French Alps. On top of the four National Parks, this road trip takes you through 16 mountain passes, which are among the highest of Europe.

The Stelvio Pass, Italy: Get dizzy from the 46 hairpin bends on Italy’s most legendary mountain pass – one of the highest and most dramatic mountain passes to drive in the Alps.

Discover Sardinia’s pristine beaches and enchanting towns via 679km of beautiful coastal roads. Start your trip in one of Sardinia’s most beloved towns: Alghero. Before heading to Santa Teresa Gallura take in the amazing views of the Stintino peninsula on the northern coast. The road continues to the famous beaches around the iconic Emerald Coast.

The hills are alive with the Sound of Music. Why not picture yourself in the classic film The Sound of Music by driving through the Rossfeld Panoramastreet. Remember the glorious alpine landscapes in the Sound of Music? This short but scenic road trip takes you right across the movie set. Enjoy the alpine pastures, high mountains and magnificent views on this short but scenic road trip.

Drive up Trollstigen Mountain road for the most epic panoramas of the king of Norwegian fjords. The route goes from Karvag to Bud and, halfway, a unique driving experience is created by the seven iconic bridges jutting out of the sea. A number of tiny islands in the archipelago are connected through this road, resulting in splendid interaction between land and sea.

How to Make Your Road Trip Memorable

Plan your route: To kick off any road trip you need to know where you are heading. TomTom Road Trips is a great place to start. It has a huge variety of road trips to choose from. Once you have selected your route, you can save it to your MyDrive account and download it or sync it to any TomTom device.

Get your soundtrack ready: Liven up the journey by creating a playlist. It’s always fun to give the playlist a theme, whether it’s classic 80s or a compilation of your favourite summer tunes.

Go and explore: Depending where you are going it could be worth taking some hiking gear. If you’re going to drive past Ben Nevis why not go out and explore a bit?

Fancy a dip?: Who knows the sun might come out this weekend. Pack your swim stuff if you are driving through the Isle of Wight, the causeway coastal in Northern Ireland, or on the ‘Wild Atlantic Way’ in Ireland – there are some beautiful beaches to explore.

Pack a picnic: Stop off at the most scenic stop on your route and unpack your picnic. Take a blanket and a jacket and you’re all set!

Safety First: It is always useful to have a high vis jacket and a petrol can in the boot. The chances are you won’t need them, but if you do get stuck you’ll regret not bringing them with you. Don’t forget to check the engine oil level and the tyres before you set off.