Tony Roberts Appointed CLIA UK & Ireland Chairman

CLIA UK & Ireland has appointed Tony Roberts, Princess Cruises’ Vice-President UK and Europe, as Chairman. He succeeds Stuart Leven, Vice-President EMEA and Managing Director, RCL Cruises, who has served as chair for the past 18 months. 

Tony Roberts, who will serve as CLIA UK & Ireland chair until May 2020, said: “I am delighted to take this opportunity at such an exciting and dynamic time for the global cruise industry. Thanks to the incredible diversity of ship, itinerary and experience offered by today’s cruise lines, there has never been a better time to be in this industry, and I am looking forward to working closely with the CLIA team, travel agents and cruise lines.”

Tony has worked for Princess Cruises for the past three years. Before this, he worked for Princess sister brands within Carnival UK for 16 years in a variety of roles covering customer services, sales, finance and IT. During this time, he initiated and launched a number of major projects alongside the commercial and digital teams.

As Princess Cruises’ Vice-President UK and Europe, he leads a team of more than 80. He is responsible for the sales, marketing, PR and commercial functions, as well as guest relations, for the UK and European Princess offices.

Andy Harmer, Director and Senior Vice-President, CLIA UK & Ireland, said: “We are thrilled that Tony is taking on the important role of UK & Ireland CLIA chair, and look forward to working with him closely over the next two years.

“I would like to thank Stuart for his tenure as chair, which he has undertaken with great energy and enthusiasm.”

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

