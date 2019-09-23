Top 10 Things to Do in Malta

The Maltese Islands boast over 7,000 years of history and a number of spectacular bucket-list sites. Here’s our top 10…

Valletta

Valletta’s beautiful baroque architecture and rich heritage earned Malta’s capital city the accolade of being the European Capital of Culture in 2018. The UNESCO World Heritage Site is home to elegant streets, stunning historical monuments and an increasing number of luxury boutique hotels.

Blue Lagoon

The Blue Lagoon is one of the most picturesque locations on the Maltese archipelago. The small cove between the western end of the island and the uninhabited islet of Cominotto offers turquoise shallow waters perfect for swimming, snorkelling, and exploring by boat.

Ramla Bay

Ramla Bay, known in Maltese as Ramla il-Hamra (Red Sands), is the biggest sandy beach on the Maltese Island of Gozo. If you’re looking for a picturesque sandy beach to relax on that’s surrounded by beautiful Mediterranean blue waters, then look no further than the stunning Ramla Bay.

Paceville

Paceville is the entertainment hub of Malta and is dotted with bars, clubs, casinos and cinemas. If you want to experience Malta’s nightlife, be sure to take a trip to Paceville and wander through the area to find the perfect bar or club that will keep you dancing into the early hours of the morning.

Scuba Diving

The Mediterranean Sea, with its warm water and excellent visibility all year round, calls to divers. The islands consistently rank as one of the top three in the ‘Destination of the Year’ category at the Diver Magazine Awards because they offer an abundance of reefs, caves and wrecks to explore.

Victoria

Visit Gozo’s capital city, Victoria, to discover the small, fortified city and Citadel. The area, in the heart of Malta’s sister island, was known as Gran Castello in the medieval era and has been inhabited since the Bronze Age. Explore the winding streets and find the historic Chapel of St. Joseph.

Quad Biking

Explore the countryside of the Maltese Islands by quad bike and discover stunning bays hugging sparkling crystal-clear waters and topographical cliffs rising from the gentle sea. Beautiful sandy beaches open up the landscape to untouched countryside dotted with churches and farmsteads.

Mdina

Visit Mdina, one of Europe’s finest examples of an ancient walled city, unusual in its mix of medieval and Baroque architecture. Lamp-lit by night, Mdina transforms itself into the ‘Silent City’. The origins of Mdina, Malta’s medieval capital, can be traced back more than 4,000 years.

Dingli Cliffs

Explore the Dingli cliffs, located beside the village of Dingli, on Malta’s western coast. They are the highest point of the Maltese Islands and stand at around 253 metres above sea level. The Dingli Cliffs are also an impressive sight when viewed from sea level on an island cruise. Visit at sunset for a romantic evening.

Ħaġar Qim

A UNESCO World Heritage Site, Ħaġar Qim and Mnajdra Temples are inscribed as part of ‘The Megalithic Temples of Malta’ in the World Heritage List. The temple of Ħaġar Qim (c. 3600 – 3200 BC) stands on a hilltop overlooking the sea and the islet of Filfla. The temple itself consists of a single temple unit, although it is not clear if it was originally constructed as a four- or five-apse structure.