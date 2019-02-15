News

Topflight Adds Cork and Belfast to Sorrento Programme

Topflight has announced the expansion of its Sorrento and Amalfi Coast programme. For summer 2019, alongside the Dublin programme, clients can now travel from Cork and Belfast. The Dublin programme also has increased capacity as Topflight will now offer flight options on Fridays and Sundays.

Located on one of the most magnificent coastlines in Italy, Sorrento offers breathtaking views sweeping across the Bay of Naples. It is an ideal base from which to explore the main sights of the Neapolitan region and an enchanting town in its own right.

Maurice Shiels, Sales Director, said: “I am personally delighted that we can now offer our popular Sorrento and Amalfi Coast programme departing from Dublin, Cork and Belfast. Our customers have been asking about regional departure options and now we are in a position to have their requests granted. We look forward to introducing this wonderful part of Italy to many people over the coming summer and have them experience and discover all this area has to offer. It is a destination that we in Topflight simply love and know so well, so please ask us for our expertise and knowledge if you are considering Sorrento or the Amalfi Coast for your holidays in Summer 2019.”

Topflight’s comprehensive Sorrento programme offers a range of holiday options from 3-star to 5-star luxury options and everything in between, as well as an Escorted Tours programme. Topflight’s weekly walkabouts in Sorrento are also popular. Showcasing the culture, history and the must-sees that Sorrento has to offer, this complimentary tour is a great addition to guests’ holidays on their first morning in resort.

In Sorrento Topflight guests will be met and looked after by resort managers Lorna and Lindsey, who have lived in Sorrento for many years and have a passion for the place.

A selection of holiday options:

From Belfast (May to September 2019)

  • Escorted Tour: 31st May, Sorrento, Amalfi Coast, Pompeii and Vesuvius. Staying at the 4-star Hotel Conca Park, Sorrento, on half-board basis, from £949pps
  • 31st May: b&b at the 4-star Hotel La Pergola, Sant’Agnello, from £699pps
  • 31st May: self-catering at the 4-star Residence Due Torri, Maiori, from £824pps (four sharing)

From Cork (June to August 2019)

  • Escorted Tour: 18th August, Sorrento, Amalfi Coast, Pompeii and Vesuvius. Staying at the 4-star Hotel Astoria, Sorrento, on b&b basis, from €1,027pps
  • 14th July: half-board at the 4-star Hotel Majestic Palace, Sant’Agnello, from €999pps
  • 2nd and 9th June: b&b at the 3-star Hotel Metropole, Sorrento, from €843pps

From Dublin (April to October 2019)

  • Escorted Tour: 18th August, Sorrento, Amalfi Coast, Pompeii and Vesuvius. Staying at the 4-star Hotel Astoria, Sorrento, on b&b basis, from €1,007pps
  • 7th April: half-board at the 4+-star Hotel Bristol, Sorrento, from €999pps
  • 19th May: self-catering at the 3-star Villaggio Verde, Sorrento, from €649pps (four sharing)

All the above prices include return flights from the airport stated with 20kg luggage allowance, accommodation for seven nights on board basis stated, return transfers, all taxes, and services of the in-resort management team. Tours also include excursion.

