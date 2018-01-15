News

Topflight Drops Worldwide Programme and Madeira for 2018

In a surprise move, Topflight has decided to drop its Worldwide programme and to discontinue featuring Madeira. The company will continue to promote its Italian programme and the latest Topflight Italian 2018 brochure, comprising 206 pages, is currently being distributed to agents.

The company reports that Italian sales are up 27% year-on-year and up over 80% for early January. This is both an indication of an improving economy and the status that Topflight’s Italian product is held in by the travelling public and travel agents alike. This early season success comes on the back of strong growth in the previous two years of 2016 and 2017. This growth was across all Italian destinations and the Italian cruise and stay programme.

With this realigned focus on the core products, Topflight has taken the decision to no longer feature a worldwide programme. This change comes into immediate effect. All existing bookings will be honoured and Topflight will be in touch with all customers and travel agents. In addition, Topflight will not be featuring Madeira for 2018.

