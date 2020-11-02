Topflight Introduces Book with Confidence Guarantee

Topflight has introduced a new Book with Confidence Guarantee that allows customers to amend or cancel their holiday if, when the time comes, they simply don’t feel that it’s the right time for them to travel. The guarantee applies on Topflight’s ski, summer (Italy and Austria) and cruise holidays.

You pay €150/£150 deposit at the time of booking, with the final balance due 28 days before travel. You can add and pay for ski packs and excursions up to two days before travel.

Should you decide, up to 28 days before departure date, that it is not the right time for you to travel, you can choose to postpone or change your holiday free of charge. You can contact your travel agent or a member of the Topflight team to:

Move your holiday to the same date next year (guaranteed same price)

Change to a different holiday or different date (a price difference may apply)

Receive a voucher valid for five years for any amounts paid

If within 28 days of travel the DFA (for departures from Dublin or Cork) or FCDO (for departures from Belfast) advise against non-essential travel to your destination or there are restrictions in place in your destination that will significantly affect your holiday, your travel agent or a member of the Topflight team will contact you to see if you want to:

Continue with your holiday plans (you must have insurance cover at time of travel)

Move your holiday to the same date next year (guaranteed same price)

Change to a different holiday or different date (a price difference may apply)

Receive a voucher valid for five years for 120% of any amounts paid

Receive a full refund

For further details see: https://www.topflight.ie/holidays/book-with-confidence-guarantee