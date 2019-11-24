Topflight Launches Italy 2020 Brochure

Topflight launched its 2020 Italian brochure with the help of celebrity chef Catherine Fulvio at Ballyknocken House, Co Wicklow. The event was aptly timed as part of Italian Food Week. The event was a fun-filled Italian masterclass hosted by Catherine and attended by members of the travel trade and travel media.

The Italian ambassador, HE Paolo Serpi and his wife, were also in attendance along with the deputy ambassador Donato Scioscioli and Ilenia Cocco, ENIT – Italian Tourist board. This is a special year for ENIT as it celebrates its 100th anniversary.

Above are Tony Collins, Topflight; Paolo Serpi, Italian Ambassador; Mrs Serpi; Donato Scioscioli, Deputy Italian Ambassador; Ilenia Cocco, ENIT; and Anthony Collins, Topflight.

Topflight’s Italian brochure for 2020 offers holiday options from Dublin, Cork and Belfast. The brochure showcases the variety that Italy and Topflight’s comprehensive Italian programme has to offer. An incredibly diverse country, Italy is a treasure trove of historical gems, sandy beaches to mountain-lined lakes, rolling countryside hills and all that’s in between and Topflight want to help you discover it all.

Sharing the knowledge and expertise gained over 25 years of sending Irish people on Italian holidays is what sets Topflight apart. From the team of friendly, experienced sales advisors, who can help you choose the holiday that is right for you, to the resort managers, who are in resort going above and beyond to ensure that your holiday goes just as smoothly as it should, you can be certain that when you book with Topflight, they are with you all the way.

Beauty and Diversity of Tuscany

Tuscan holidays have continued to increase in popularity and Topflight’s 2020 brochure showcases this fabulously diverse region, offering charming cities and towns, the stunning coast and the beautiful Tuscan countryside. Offering self-drive holidays here, Topflight ensures that you have the flexibility you need to access some of the most visit-worthy hidden gems that are not reachable by bus or train. The brochure features a wealth of new properties in the countryside, including a family-friendly eco-village and some luxury show stoppers.

New, Improved Tailormade Service

With Tailormade holidays, Topflight’s specialists can help you to design a bespoke itinerary that suits your own specific tastes and timeframe. Choose from a range of Italian destinations, carefully selected accommodation and tried and tested excursions to create a holiday where every detail is considered.

Topflight’s Overseas Concierge is on hand to ensure that you have all the information and assistance you need during your tailormade holiday too. Contactable 24/7, they will be in touch before you travel and will contact you at each point of your journey to make sure that everything runs just as smoothly as possible.

Cruise Programme

If a cruise and stay holiday in Italy is on the agenda, Topflight offers a broad selection alongside its cruise partners. The flexibility in the cruise programme allows you to fully explore your first or last ports of call, as well as having a huge range of itineraries available to choose from. The specialist cruise team offers expertise and personal service to ensure that your individual requirements and desires for your holiday are adhered to.

Andrea Bocelli Summer Experience

One of the most popular escorted tours from summer 2019, the ‘Andrea Bocelli Summer Experience’ is back for summer 2020, with additional capacity. It offers a week-long holiday with excursions to some of the most beautiful places in Tuscany, the opportunity to learn to cook some delicious Italian food, and the absolute pleasure of attending a unique concert with Andrea Bocelli, in his hometown.

This tour is part of Topflight’s expanded escorted tour programme, which features a selection of tours throughout Italy. Each of these tours showcases the best the area has to offer combined with time to explore and enjoy the area at your own pace.