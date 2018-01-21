Topflight Lists Top Five Italian Family Holidays for Summer 2018

Topflight has offered its ‘Top Five’ family holidays in Italy for summer 2018 – and recommends early booking to ensure preference on dates and resort, particularly for larger families for whom there is a more limited supply of accommodation.

All prices include return flights, return transfers, taxes, accommodation for seven nights, and services of the Topflight representative in resort.

Lake Garda (with flights from Dublin, Cork or Belfast): 4-star Hotel Majestic Palace, Malcesine. Departing 19th May from €2,073 per family or 21st July from €2,864 per family, based on two adults and one child, on half-board basis including drinks at dinner and four lunches.

Lake Garda (with flights from Dublin, Cork or Belfast): 4-star Bella Italia, Peschiera. Departing 31st March from €2,745 per family, based on two adults and three children in a two-bedroom bungalow, on a self-catering basis.

Adriatic Riviera (with flights from Dublin): 3-star Camping Cesanatico, Cesanatico. Departing 8th June from €571 per person, or 29th June, 13th July, 17th August from €665 per person, based on five persons sharing, on self-catering basis.

Sicily (with flights from Dublin): 4-star ATAHotel Naxos Beach Resort, Giardini Naxos. Departing 30th June, 7th July, 14th July, 21st July from €3,983 per family, based on two adults and two children or one adult and three children staying in Family Deluxe Villette Room, on half-board basis.

Tuscany (with flights from Dublin): 4-star Paradu Tuscany Eco Resort, Tuscan Coast. Departing 8th June from €3,804 per family, based on two adults and four children staying in a lodge tent, on self-catering basis.