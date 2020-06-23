Topflight Strategic Review

Topflight has announced a strategic review of its business in response to the impact of Covid-19 with up to 20 jobs identified as being at risk.

Headquartered in Dublin with offices in the UK and France, the Irish, family-run business employs 230 full time and seasonal staff.

Tony Collins, Topflight founder and Chairman said, “The outbreak of Covid-19 resulted in holiday cancellations and an immediate halt in new bookings. However, as the economy has started to reopen, the ongoing uncertainty about when it will be possible for our Irish and UK customers to travel overseas has compounded an already difficult situation.”

“While we are fully expecting to operate holidays from mid July and throughout the upcoming ski season, our customers are not prepared to commit to booking without the confidence that their holiday can operate and that they won’t need to quarantine on their return home.”

“Our team in Topflight have been instrumental in successfully bringing us to where we are today and I would like to acknowledge their continued support through these difficult times. We will be consulting with them over the next few weeks on ways to adapt to the current crisis and reduce the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on our business but, unfortunately, some job losses are inevitable.”

“Topflight has a long tradition of providing exceptional high quality holidays for our customers and we look forward to continuing to do so for many years to come.”

About Topflight

Established in Dublin over 40 years ago, Topflight is Ireland’s leading quality tour operator. The company is one the biggest ski and ski for schools operators in the UK and is Ireland’s leading provider of holidays to Italy. 100% Irish family owned and managed with 230 full time and seasonal staff.