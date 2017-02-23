Totalstay Signs Hotel Distribution Agreement with Amadeus

JAC Travel’s Totalstay brand portfolio of 165,000 hotels will be available to travel sellers via Amadeus API technology and Hotel Plus in the Amadeus Selling Platform Connect, with the full market implementation for UK and Ireland planned for April. Totalstay currently has a flash sale until the end of February.

Clare de Bono, Head of Product & Innovation, Amadeus said: “The travel industry is rapidly changing and hoteliers, now more than ever before, need to increase their distribution channels in order to reach more customers. At Amadeus we continue to invest significantly in our front office sales tools to ensure travel agents have seamless access to the best content in a fast, easy-to-use hotel booking platform. Amadeus Hotels Plus enables agents to compare hotel aggregator and GDS rates side-by-side in a single display that automatically passes across to the back office system, saving time and money.

“Totalstay’s discounted hotel rates cater to every budget and provide a fantastic choice, which means our customers will have even more ways to deliver a door-to-door trip planning and booking experience to consumers. Totalstay also enables agents to capture last-minute bookings made on the day of arrival, offering even more ways to grow revenues.”

Angela Skelly, Senior VP Commercial, JacTravel, said: “By partnering with Amadeus we are able to bring Jac Travel content to more travel partners under our Totalstay brand. Our inventory of 165,000 properties – including 12,000 handpicked, directly contracted hotels plus direct connectivity with leading chain hotels – offers enough range to meet everyone’s needs whether they use high street agencies or major tour operators.

“We provide instant access to competitive rates, with hotel availability updated in real-time to ensure travel agents can guarantee rates and accommodation to their customers, ensuring a better customer experience.”

Totalstay offers generous commissions (or net rates if preferable) on all properties in more than 10,000 locations worldwide. The agreement is unique to Amadeus and it only takes 48 hours to register.